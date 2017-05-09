Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Though he thinks a premium valuation is warranted for Raging River Exploration Inc. (RRX-T) given its growth profile and the strength of its balance sheet, Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci is “taking a breather” from the stock following the release of its first-quarter results.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular