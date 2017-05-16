Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Desjardins Securities analyst Michael Parkin expects Primero Mining Corp. (P-T) to generate negative free cash flow over the next two years.

In a research note reviewing first-quarter results in the precious metals sector, Mr. Parkin downgraded the stock to “sell” from “hold” after a “more fulsome” review of his estimates for the company.

