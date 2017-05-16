Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Desjardins Securities analyst Michael Parkin expects Primero Mining Corp. (P-T) to generate negative free cash flow over the next two years.
In a research note reviewing first-quarter results in the precious metals sector, Mr. Parkin downgraded the stock to “sell” from “hold” after a “more fulsome” review of his estimates for the company.Report Typo/Error
- Apple Inc$154.97-0.73(-0.47%)
- First Majestic Silver Corp$12.15+0.13(+1.08%)
- Primero Mining Corp$0.68-0.01(-1.45%)
- Boyd Group Income Fund$89.71-0.44(-0.49%)
- Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust$49.47+0.51(+1.04%)
- WestJet Airlines Ltd$22.14+0.33(+1.51%)
- Questor Technology Inc$1.02+0.18(+21.43%)
- Integra Gold Corp$1.10-0.03(-2.65%)
- Rubicon Minerals Corp$1.61-0.01(-0.62%)
- Lululemon Athletica Inc$49.82-1.67(-3.24%)
- Yum! Brands Inc$69.57+0.35(+0.51%)
- Premium Brands Holdings Corp$91.30+1.79(+2.00%)
- Storm Resources Ltd$3.94+0.14(+3.68%)
- Pfizer Inc$32.58-0.55(-1.65%)
