Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Desjardins Securities analyst Michael Parkin expects Primero Mining Corp. (P-T) to generate negative free cash flow over the next two years.
In a research note reviewing first-quarter results in the precious metals sector, Mr. Parkin downgraded the stock to "sell" from "hold" after a "more fulsome" review of his estimates for the company.
