Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

DHX Media has produced more than 60 original television properties, including the critically acclaimed Yo Gabba Gabba!, one of the most recognizable children's live-action series. (DHX MEDIA LTD.)
DHX Media has produced more than 60 original television properties, including the critically acclaimed Yo Gabba Gabba!, one of the most recognizable children's live-action series. (DHX MEDIA LTD.)

Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) says it has been awarded two recurring revenue contracts in Western Canada. 

One is with Spectra Energy and includes planning, construction equipment, labour, materials and supplies related to shutdown services on natural gas processing facilities in B.C.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog