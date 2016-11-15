Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) says it has been awarded two recurring revenue contracts in Western Canada.

One is with Spectra Energy and includes planning, construction equipment, labour, materials and supplies related to shutdown services on natural gas processing facilities in B.C.

