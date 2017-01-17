Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDI-T) says it has bought a fleet of 116 modular units from Ottawa-area company Travelite Trailers Inc. for $1-million.
"This acquisition will bolster the recent expansion into the Ottawa market ... and will leverage the established presence of Travelite dating back to 1967," said CEO Trevor Haynes in a release.Report Typo/Error
