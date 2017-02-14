Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-Q; BLDP-T) said it will be providing 20 fuel cell engines to a subsidiary of New Flyer Industries Inc. (NFI-T) as part of the Fuel Cell Electric Bus Commercialization Consortium (FCEBCC).

