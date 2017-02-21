Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
BMTC Group Inc. (GBT-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $197-million, compared to $190.3-million a year earlier.
Net earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31 were $17.7-million versus $16.3 million a year earlier.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- Canopy Growth Corp$12.640.00(0.00%)
- BMTC Group Inc$12.850.00(0.00%)
- Sierra Wireless Inc$27.800.00(0.00%)
- Sierra Wireless Inc$36.500.00(0.00%)
- Updated February 17 1:33 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.