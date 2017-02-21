Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Marijuana plants are seen in this file photo. (Matthew Staver/Bloomberg)

Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

BMTC Group Inc. (GBT-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $197-million, compared to $190.3-million a year earlier. 

Net earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31 were $17.7-million versus $16.3 million a year earlier.

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

