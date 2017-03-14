Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Trevali Mining Corp. (TV-T) is buying a portfolio of zinc assets from Glencore PLC.

The company said the assets include an 80-per-cent interest in the Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia and a 90-per-cent interest in the Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso, among other assets.

