Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Trevali Mining Corp. (TV-T) is buying a portfolio of zinc assets from Glencore PLC.
The company said the assets include an 80-per-cent interest in the Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia and a 90-per-cent interest in the Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso, among other assets.
