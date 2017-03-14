Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $37.9-million, down 27 per cent or $14.1-million from a year earlier.
Analysts were looking for revenue of $36.6-million.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- Trevali Mining Corp$1.19-0.13(-9.85%)
- West Fraser Timber Co Ltd$57.62+0.67(+1.18%)
- Hardwoods Distribution Inc$16.47+0.01(+0.06%)
- Pollard Banknote Ltd.$9.00+0.25(+2.86%)
- Mainstreet Health Investments Inc$9.87-0.01(-0.10%)
- Boralex Inc$20.47-0.14(-0.68%)
- Black Diamond Group Ltd$3.62-0.28(-7.18%)
- Cardinal Energy Ltd$7.00-0.55(-7.28%)
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc$2.43+0.07(+2.97%)
- Updated March 14 10:16 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.