Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Gold bars are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich March 3, 2014. (MICHAEL DALDER/REUTERS)
Gold bars are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich March 3, 2014. (MICHAEL DALDER/REUTERS)

Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY-T) has an agreement with a private company to buy interests in central Alberta for about $35.6-million in cash and shares.

The deal includes $29.6-million in cash and 2.1 million common shares of Journey. 

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories