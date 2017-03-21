Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY-T) has an agreement with a private company to buy interests in central Alberta for about $35.6-million in cash and shares.

The deal includes $29.6-million in cash and 2.1 million common shares of Journey.

