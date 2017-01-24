Major commodity price moves this morning include the price of natural gas, which is up 2 per cent, while the price of oil is up slightly. The price of copper is up over 1 per cent.

In the U.S., December existing home sales will be released at 10 a.m. (ET).

Dividend policy

Maple Leaf Foods pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share, or 36 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 1.3 per cent.

If history repeats itself, management may announce a dividend increase when they report their year-end result in the upcoming weeks. In February 2016, management announced a 13 per cent dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend to 9 cents per share from 8 cents. The prior year, in February, 2015, the company announced a substantial dividend increase, hiking the quarterly dividend to 8 cents per share from 4 cents.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 9 times the 2018 consensus estimate. Analysts have target prices that range from a low of $31 to a high of $37. Individual target prices supplied by seven firms are as follows in numerical order: $31, $31.50, three at $34, $36, and $37. The average one-year target price is $33.93, suggesting the shares may realized a potential price return of 18 per cent over the next 12 months.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, eight analysts cover this consumer staples stock, six have ‘buy’ recommendations and two analysts have ‘hold’ recommendations.

The eight firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, EVA Dimensions, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, TD Securities, and Veritas Investment Research.

Analysts’ revisions

In November, Michael Van Aelst, the analyst from TD Securities, increased his target price to $37 from $35 and maintained his ‘buy’ recommendation. In addition, Sam Labell, the analyst from Veritas Investment Research, tweaked the target price higher to $31.50 from $31.15 while maintaining a ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock.

Financial forecasts

The consensus EPS estimate is $1.22 in 2016, and is expected to rise 12 per cent to $1.37 in 2017. The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $351-million in 2016 and $372-million the following year.

The stock has experienced slightly negative earnings revisions. For instance, halfway through last year, on July 1, the consensus EPS forecasts were $1.27 for 2016 and $1.43 for 2017. The consensus EBITDA forecasts were $353-million for 2016 and $378-million for 2017.

Insider Transaction Activities

On December 14, William Aziz, who sits on the Board of Directors, purchased 2,050 shares.

Chart watch

The share price had been drifting lower since early November, after the U.S. presidential election results sent cyclical stocks soaring and defensive stocks languishing. However, the share price appears to have stabilized and is climbing higher on reasonable volume.

Year-to-date, the share price is up 2.4 per cent.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price is approaching overhead resistance around $30. Meanwhile, there is initial downside support around $28, close to its 50-day moving average (at $28.23). Failing that, there is support around $26.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Jan. 23 close ABT-T Absolute Software Corp $6.84 ACR.UN-T Agellan Commercial REIT $11.50 AI-T Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. $12.25 BDI-T Black Diamond Group Ltd $5.19 BPF.UN-T Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund $23.10 BOX.UN-T Brookfield Canada Office Properties $31.01 CHP.UN-T Choice Properties REIT $13.93 EFR-T Energy Fuels Inc $3.12 EXF-T EXFO Inc $6.81 EXE-T Extendicare Inc $10.23 GH-T Gamehost Inc $11.69 GSY-T goeasy Ltd $27.99 G-T Goldcorp Inc $20.92 HNL-T Horizon North Logistics Inc $2.10 ISV-T Information Services Corp. $18.80 IAE-T Ithaca Energy Inc $1.75 IVN-T Ivanhoe Mines Ltd $3.99 MRT.UN-T Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust $15.15 NGD-T New Gold Inc $5.72 NXE-T NexGen Energy Ltd. $3.39 NWH.UN-T NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT $10.45 PAA-T Pan American Silver Corp $25.04 PG-T Premier Gold Mines Ltd $3.09 PVG-T Pretium Resources Inc $13.96 RVX-T Resverlogix Corp $2.18 RME-T Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc $10.92 RCI.B-T Rogers Communications Inc $53.23 SBB-T Sabina Gold & Silver Corp $1.38 SMT-T Sierra Metals Inc $2.35 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $22.81 TKO-T Taseko Mines Ltd $1.70 TRP-T TransCanada Corp $62.54 Negative Breakouts ADN-T Acadian Timber Corp $17.02 ARX-T ARC Resources Ltd $20.43 CNE-T Canacol Energy Ltd $4.14 CNQ-T Canadian Natural Resources Ltd $39.24 CFP-T Canfor Corp $13.80 CR-T Crew Energy Inc $5.92 GTE-T Gran Tierra Energy Inc $3.44 HWD-T Hardwoods Distribution Inc $16.39 LGT.B-T Logistec Corp $34.01 LUC-T Lucara Diamond Corp $2.87 PPY-T Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd $7.72 PXT-T Parex Resources Inc $14.70 PGF-T Pengrowth Energy Corp $1.66 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp $28.22 RRX-T Raging River Exploration Inc $9.09 SCC-T Sears Canada Inc $2.00 VII-T Seven Generations Energy Ltd $25.38 SPE-T Spartan Energy Corp $2.85 TOG-T TORC Oil & Gas Ltd $6.99 TOU-T Tourmaline Oil Corp $30.60 WFT-T West Fraser Timber Co Ltd $43.30 Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error