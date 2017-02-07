Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Today, there are a few important reports to check out.

In Canada, December building permits data will be released. In addition, WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA-T) will be reporting its fourth quarter results before the market opens, and Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC-T) will be releasing its quarterly results after the market closes.

Distribution policy

The company pays its unitholders a quarterly distribution of 29.5 cents per unit, expressed in U.S. dollars, or $1.18 per unit on a yearly basis. This equates to an attractive annualized distribution yield of 5.1 per cent.

Last week, management announced a 5.4 per cent increase to its distribution, supported by the company’s stable cash flows.

One of management’s core objectives is to increase its distribution by between 5 per cent and 8 per cent annually. On the fourth quarter conference call, Brian Kingston, the chief executive officer, stated, “We should be able to grow our distributions at the higher end of that targeted range, consistent with the strong growth in cash flows we foresee over the next several years.”

Management targets a FFO payout ratio of 80 per cent.

Repurchase pogram

In the fourth quarter, the Partnership was actively buying back units, repurchasing over 1.6-million units at an average price of $21.30 (U.S.) per unit. In 2016, the Partnership repurchased over 2.7-million units at an average price of $21.35 (U.S.) per unit.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, there are four analysts that have issued recent research reports, all four analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations.

These firms providing recent research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Canaccord Genuity, Evercore ISI, RBC Capital Markets, and Scotia Capital.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting steady growth for the company. The consensus FFO per unit estimate is $1.43 (U.S.) in 2017, and forecast to rise 7 per cent to $1.53 in 2018.

Financial forecasts have been stable. For instance, six months ago, the consensus FFO per unit estimate was $1.39 (U.S.) for 2017.

Valuation

BPY is commonly valued on a price-to-net asset value basis. The Street’s one-year target price is $33.95, suggesting a potential price return of nearly 13 per cent over the next 12 months.

Insider transaction activities

In December, Bryan Davis, the chief financial officer, purchased 4,500 units at a price of $21.22 (U.S.) per unit. The prior month, he accumulated 11,000 units.

Chart watch

The chart looks positive. The unit price just broke out of a downtrend that had been intact since mid-2016, breaking above $30, which was a key resistance level. The unit price is now trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

However, the recent positive price momentum has lacked high volume. For instance, over the past two trading sessions, the unit price rallied 2.7 per cent. On Monday, roughly 214,000 units traded, and on Friday, approximately 390,000 units traded. This is in-line or slightly below the two-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 367,000 units.

Year-to-date, the units of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. are up over 5 per cent, outperforming the real estate sector in the S&P/TSX composite index, which is up by less than 1 per cent.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the unit price has initial overhead resistance around $31, and after that, around $32.50. There is downside support around $30, which is close to its 200-day moving average (at $29.99). Failing that, there is support around $29, near its 50-day moving average (at $28.94).

The relative strength index is at 67, suggesting the units are approaching overbought territory. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsFeb. 6 close
AEM-TAgnico Eagle Mines Ltd $65.89
ASR-TAlacer Gold Corp $2.83
AGI-TAlamos Gold Inc $11.41
HOT.UN-TAmerican Hotel Income Properties REIT LP $10.67
BTO-TB2Gold Corp $4.39
ABX-TBarrick Gold Corp $25.40
BSX-TBelo Sun Mining Corp $1.08
BPY.UN-TBrookfield Property Partners LP $30.09
CS-TCapstone Mining Corp $1.58
CGG-TChina Gold International Resources Corp. $3.20
CM-TCIBC $113.29
CNL-TContinental Gold Inc $4.89
KWH.UN-TCrius Energy Trust $9.45
DNA-TDalradian Resources Inc. $1.41
DRT-TDIRTT Environmental Solutions $7.17
DRG.UN-TDream Global REIT $9.71
D.UN-TDream Office REIT $20.03
ELD-TEldorado Gold Corp $4.96
EDR-TEndeavour Silver Corp $6.21
FR-TFirst Majestic Silver Corp $14.00
FNV-TFranco-Nevada Corp $88.62
GH-TGamehost Inc $11.73
G-TGoldcorp Inc $21.99
GPR-TGreat Panther Silver Ltd $2.62
GCG-TGuardian Capital Group $26.25
GUY-TGuyana Goldfields Inc $7.70
HR.UN-TH&R Real Estate Investment Trust $22.97
IMG-TIAMGOLD Corp $6.50
ICG-TIntegra Gold Corp. $0.87
IAE-TIthaca Energy Inc $1.94
JE-TJust Energy Group Inc $7.87
KMP.UN-TKillam Apartment REIT $12.45
K-TKinross Gold Corp $5.39
KDX-TKlondex Mines Ltd $7.33
LUG-TLundin Gold Inc $5.84
MAG-TMAG Silver Corp $20.80
MRG.UN-TMorguard North American Residential REIT $14.50
NVU.UN-TNorthview Apartment REIT $21.21
NG-TNovagold Resources Inc $7.78
OR-TOsisko Gold Royalties Ltd $15.34
PG-TPremier Gold Mines Ltd $3.22
PVG-TPretium Resources Inc $16.20
AAR.UN-TPure Industrial Real Estate Trust $5.83
RIC-TRichmont Mines Inc $12.65
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada $94.67
SBB-TSabina Gold & Silver Corp $1.41
SSL-TSandstorm Gold Ltd $6.43
SMF-TSEMAFO Inc $5.11
SHOP-TShopify Inc. $68.93
SIA-TSienna Senior Living Inc $17.47
SMT-TSierra Metals Inc $2.96
SW-TSierra Wireless Inc $23.62
SSO-TSilver Standard Resources Inc $15.36
SLW-TSilver Wheaton Corp $29.70
SVM-TSilvercorp Metals Inc $4.71
TXG-TTorex Gold Resources Inc $32.94
WDO-TWesdome Gold Mines Ltd. $2.73
YRI-TYamana Gold Inc $4.67
Negative Breakouts
AAV-TAdvantage Oil & Gas Ltd $8.03
ALA-TAltaGas Ltd $30.70
ARX-TARC Resources Ltd $19.48
AI-TAtrium Mortgage Investment Corp. $11.85
BIR-TBirchcliff Energy Ltd $7.44
CNQ-TCanadian Natural Resources Ltd $38.92
CVE-TCenovus Energy Inc $17.32
CPG-TCrescent Point Energy Corp $14.06
CR-TCrew Energy Inc $5.35
HRX-THeroux-Devtek Inc $14.35
IMO-TImperial Oil Ltd $42.44
MDF-TMediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. $18.01
NVA-TNuVista Energy Ltd $6.29
PPY-TPainted Pony Petroleum Ltd $7.43
PEY-TPeyto Exploration & Development Corp $27.83
RRX-TRaging River Exploration Inc $9.00
VII-TSeven Generations Energy Ltd $25.00
TOU-TTourmaline Oil Corp $30.03
Y-TYellow Pages Ltd $17.16

Source:  Bloomberg

