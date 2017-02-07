In Canada, December building permits data will be released. In addition, WestJet Airlines Ltd. ( WJA-T ) will be reporting its fourth quarter results before the market opens, and Genworth MI Canada Inc. ( MIC-T ) will be releasing its quarterly results after the market closes.

Distribution policy

The company pays its unitholders a quarterly distribution of 29.5 cents per unit, expressed in U.S. dollars, or $1.18 per unit on a yearly basis. This equates to an attractive annualized distribution yield of 5.1 per cent.

Last week, management announced a 5.4 per cent increase to its distribution, supported by the company’s stable cash flows.

One of management’s core objectives is to increase its distribution by between 5 per cent and 8 per cent annually. On the fourth quarter conference call, Brian Kingston, the chief executive officer, stated, “We should be able to grow our distributions at the higher end of that targeted range, consistent with the strong growth in cash flows we foresee over the next several years.”

Management targets a FFO payout ratio of 80 per cent.

Repurchase pogram

In the fourth quarter, the Partnership was actively buying back units, repurchasing over 1.6-million units at an average price of $21.30 (U.S.) per unit. In 2016, the Partnership repurchased over 2.7-million units at an average price of $21.35 (U.S.) per unit.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, there are four analysts that have issued recent research reports, all four analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations.

These firms providing recent research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Canaccord Genuity, Evercore ISI, RBC Capital Markets, and Scotia Capital.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting steady growth for the company. The consensus FFO per unit estimate is $1.43 (U.S.) in 2017, and forecast to rise 7 per cent to $1.53 in 2018.

Financial forecasts have been stable. For instance, six months ago, the consensus FFO per unit estimate was $1.39 (U.S.) for 2017.

Valuation

BPY is commonly valued on a price-to-net asset value basis. The Street’s one-year target price is $33.95, suggesting a potential price return of nearly 13 per cent over the next 12 months.

Insider transaction activities

In December, Bryan Davis, the chief financial officer, purchased 4,500 units at a price of $21.22 (U.S.) per unit. The prior month, he accumulated 11,000 units.

Chart watch

The chart looks positive. The unit price just broke out of a downtrend that had been intact since mid-2016, breaking above $30, which was a key resistance level. The unit price is now trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

However, the recent positive price momentum has lacked high volume. For instance, over the past two trading sessions, the unit price rallied 2.7 per cent. On Monday, roughly 214,000 units traded, and on Friday, approximately 390,000 units traded. This is in-line or slightly below the two-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 367,000 units.

Year-to-date, the units of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. are up over 5 per cent, outperforming the real estate sector in the S&P/TSX composite index, which is up by less than 1 per cent.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the unit price has initial overhead resistance around $31, and after that, around $32.50. There is downside support around $30, which is close to its 200-day moving average (at $29.99). Failing that, there is support around $29, near its 50-day moving average (at $28.94).

The relative strength index is at 67, suggesting the units are approaching overbought territory. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Feb. 6 close AEM-T Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd $65.89 ASR-T Alacer Gold Corp $2.83 AGI-T Alamos Gold Inc $11.41 HOT.UN-T American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP $10.67 BTO-T B2Gold Corp $4.39 ABX-T Barrick Gold Corp $25.40 BSX-T Belo Sun Mining Corp $1.08 BPY.UN-T Brookfield Property Partners LP $30.09 CS-T Capstone Mining Corp $1.58 CGG-T China Gold International Resources Corp. $3.20 CM-T CIBC $113.29 CNL-T Continental Gold Inc $4.89 KWH.UN-T Crius Energy Trust $9.45 DNA-T Dalradian Resources Inc. $1.41 DRT-T DIRTT Environmental Solutions $7.17 DRG.UN-T Dream Global REIT $9.71 D.UN-T Dream Office REIT $20.03 ELD-T Eldorado Gold Corp $4.96 EDR-T Endeavour Silver Corp $6.21 FR-T First Majestic Silver Corp $14.00 FNV-T Franco-Nevada Corp $88.62 GH-T Gamehost Inc $11.73 G-T Goldcorp Inc $21.99 GPR-T Great Panther Silver Ltd $2.62 GCG-T Guardian Capital Group $26.25 GUY-T Guyana Goldfields Inc $7.70 HR.UN-T H&R Real Estate Investment Trust $22.97 IMG-T IAMGOLD Corp $6.50 ICG-T Integra Gold Corp. $0.87 IAE-T Ithaca Energy Inc $1.94 JE-T Just Energy Group Inc $7.87 KMP.UN-T Killam Apartment REIT $12.45 K-T Kinross Gold Corp $5.39 KDX-T Klondex Mines Ltd $7.33 LUG-T Lundin Gold Inc $5.84 MAG-T MAG Silver Corp $20.80 MRG.UN-T Morguard North American Residential REIT $14.50 NVU.UN-T Northview Apartment REIT $21.21 NG-T Novagold Resources Inc $7.78 OR-T Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd $15.34 PG-T Premier Gold Mines Ltd $3.22 PVG-T Pretium Resources Inc $16.20 AAR.UN-T Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust $5.83 RIC-T Richmont Mines Inc $12.65 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $94.67 SBB-T Sabina Gold & Silver Corp $1.41 SSL-T Sandstorm Gold Ltd $6.43 SMF-T SEMAFO Inc $5.11 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. $68.93 SIA-T Sienna Senior Living Inc $17.47 SMT-T Sierra Metals Inc $2.96 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $23.62 SSO-T Silver Standard Resources Inc $15.36 SLW-T Silver Wheaton Corp $29.70 SVM-T Silvercorp Metals Inc $4.71 TXG-T Torex Gold Resources Inc $32.94 WDO-T Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. $2.73 YRI-T Yamana Gold Inc $4.67 Negative Breakouts AAV-T Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd $8.03 ALA-T AltaGas Ltd $30.70 ARX-T ARC Resources Ltd $19.48 AI-T Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. $11.85 BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd $7.44 CNQ-T Canadian Natural Resources Ltd $38.92 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $17.32 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp $14.06 CR-T Crew Energy Inc $5.35 HRX-T Heroux-Devtek Inc $14.35 IMO-T Imperial Oil Ltd $42.44 MDF-T Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. $18.01 NVA-T NuVista Energy Ltd $6.29 PPY-T Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd $7.43 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp $27.83 RRX-T Raging River Exploration Inc $9.00 VII-T Seven Generations Energy Ltd $25.00 TOU-T Tourmaline Oil Corp $30.03 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $17.16 Source: Bloomberg

