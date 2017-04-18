Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A fund with a 7.7% yield that has rallied 15% in the past year Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

On Monday, major North American stock markets all closed the trading session with sharp gains.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.90 per cent, the S&P 500 index gained 0.86 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index advanced 0.89 per cent.

In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index rallied 149 points, or 0.96 per cent. There were 175 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 70 securities declined in value, and six stocks closed the day unchanged. Only one sector, health care, closed with a loss with shares of marijuana producer, Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) tumbling 3 per cent.

Distribution policy

The Fund pays its unitholders a monthly dividend of 9.5 cents per unit, or $1.14 per Trust unit on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized distribution yield of 7.7 per cent. The Fund has maintained its distribution at this level since 2013.

Management targets a payout ratio to average 100 per cent over the long-term. In 2016, the payout ratio was 99.1 per cent, and in 2015, the payout ratio was 100.5 per cent.

Analysts’ recommendations

There is just one analyst who covers this micro-cap security, Elizabeth Johnston from Laurentian Bank Securities. She has a ‘hold’ recommendation and a $13.50 target price, implying the security is overvalued. She has maintained this recommendation on the Fund for the past year. The Fund is trading at an enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EV/EBITDA) multiple of approximately 9 times Ms. Johnston’s 2018 forecast.

Financial forecasts

Analyst Elizabeth Johnston is forecasting EBITDA of $16-million in 2017 rising to 17-million the following year, and distributable cash per unit of $1.16 in 2017, up from $1.13 reported in 2016.

Insider transaction activity

On April 12, Kim van Nieuwkoop, who sits on the board of trustees, purchased 2,350 units at a price of $14.78 per unit, lifting her portfolio’s position up to 3,850 units.

Chart Watch

Year to date, the unit price is up 4.6 per cent. In 2016, the unit price increased 10 per cent to $14.20 from $12.90.

The unit price for this micro-cap security can be volatile given it is thinly traded. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is just under 10,000 units. The unit price periodically experiences dips in its unit price, allowing for more favorable entry points. For instance, on March 13, the unit price closed at $14.80, and just days later, on March 23, closed 3 per cent lower at $14.35. Investors can patiently wait for attractive entry points.

The unit price is approaching overhead resistance around $15. Should the unit price retreat, there is downside support around $14, which is close to its 200-day moving average (at $14.33). Failing that, there is support around $13.50 and then around $13.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsApril 17 close
BCE-TBCE Inc
AGF.B-TAGF Management Ltd $6.39
AQN-TAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp $12.93
AP.UN-TAllied Properties Real Estate Investment $37.67
AX.UN-TArtis Real Estate Investment Trust $13.55
BEP.UN-TBrookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $41.56
BTB.UN-TBTB Real Estate Investment Trust $4.82
CAR.UN-TCanadian Apartment Properties REIT $34.34
CTC.A-TCanadian Tire Corp Ltd $165.09
CGO-TCogeco Inc $66.12
BCB-TCott Corp $17.02
DOL-TDollarama Inc $117.77
EFX-TEnerflex Ltd $20.34
FTS-TFortis Inc $44.98
FNV-TFranco-Nevada Corp $92.80
WN-TGeorge Weston Ltd $117.58
GIL-TGildan Activewear Inc $36.60
GSY-Tgoeasy Ltd $36.50
GRT.UN-TGranite Real Estate Investment Trust $48.48
PJC.A-TJean Coutu Group $21.32
KEL-TKelt Exploration Ltd $7.58
KPT-TKP Tissue Inc $15.94
MAL-TMagellan Aerospace Corp $20.92
MRU-TMetro Inc $41.90
NFI-TNew Flyer Industries Inc $50.16
NCC.A-TNewfoundland Capital Corp Ltd $10.50
NVU.UN-TNorthview Apartment REIT $22.66
NVA-TNuVista Energy Ltd $6.84
PEO-TPeople Corporation $5.29
PBL-TPollard Banknote Ltd. $10.49
AAR.UN-TPure Industrial Real Estate Trust $6.33
RPI.UN-TRichards Packaging Income Fund $27.50
RCI.B-TRogers Communications Inc $60.99
SIS-TSavaria Corp. $14.42
ZZZ-TSleep Country Canada $35.68
SMU.UN-TSummit Industrial Income REIT $6.58
T-TTELUS Corp $44.67
X-TTMX Group Ltd $73.76
TRP-TTransCanada Corp $63.74
VSN-TVeresen Inc $15.43
WJA-TWestJet Airlines Ltd $23.20
ZCL-TZCL Composites Inc. $15.03
Negative Breakouts
WEED-TCanopy Growth Corp. $9.61
CGG-TChina Gold International Resources Corp. $2.23
CNL-TContinental Gold Inc $3.56
DC.A-TDundee Corp $3.40
FN-TFirst National Financial Corp $25.43
GS-TGluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $17.12
GPR-TGreat Panther Silver Ltd $1.86
HBM-THudBay Minerals Inc $8.18
KDX-TKlondex Mines Ltd $4.92
LIF-TLabrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $16.80
MDF-TMediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. $15.35
DR-TMedical Facilities Corp $16.95
NAL-TNewalta Corp $2.04
NG-TNovagold Resources Inc $6.00
PLI-TProMetic Life Sciences Inc $2.04
TGZ-TTeranga Gold Corp $0.74
TRQ-TTurquoise Hill Resources Ltd $3.82
VRX-TValeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc $12.64
Y-TYellow Pages Ltd $7.34

Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

  • --
    --
    --
    (--)
  • S&P/TSX Composite
    15,654.80
    -30.09
    (-0.19%)
  • Updated April 18 10:09 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular