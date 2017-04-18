In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index rallied 149 points, or 0.96 per cent. There were 175 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 70 securities declined in value, and six stocks closed the day unchanged. Only one sector, health care, closed with a loss with shares of marijuana producer, Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) tumbling 3 per cent.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.90 per cent, the S&P 500 index gained 0.86 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index advanced 0.89 per cent.

The Fund pays its unitholders a monthly dividend of 9.5 cents per unit, or $1.14 per Trust unit on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized distribution yield of 7.7 per cent. The Fund has maintained its distribution at this level since 2013.

Management targets a payout ratio to average 100 per cent over the long-term. In 2016, the payout ratio was 99.1 per cent, and in 2015, the payout ratio was 100.5 per cent.

There is just one analyst who covers this micro-cap security, Elizabeth Johnston from Laurentian Bank Securities. She has a ‘hold’ recommendation and a $13.50 target price, implying the security is overvalued. She has maintained this recommendation on the Fund for the past year. The Fund is trading at an enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EV/EBITDA) multiple of approximately 9 times Ms. Johnston’s 2018 forecast.

Analyst Elizabeth Johnston is forecasting EBITDA of $16-million in 2017 rising to 17-million the following year, and distributable cash per unit of $1.16 in 2017, up from $1.13 reported in 2016.

On April 12, Kim van Nieuwkoop, who sits on the board of trustees, purchased 2,350 units at a price of $14.78 per unit, lifting her portfolio’s position up to 3,850 units.

Year to date, the unit price is up 4.6 per cent. In 2016, the unit price increased 10 per cent to $14.20 from $12.90.

The unit price for this micro-cap security can be volatile given it is thinly traded. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is just under 10,000 units. The unit price periodically experiences dips in its unit price, allowing for more favorable entry points. For instance, on March 13, the unit price closed at $14.80, and just days later, on March 23, closed 3 per cent lower at $14.35. Investors can patiently wait for attractive entry points.

The unit price is approaching overhead resistance around $15. Should the unit price retreat, there is downside support around $14, which is close to its 200-day moving average (at $14.33). Failing that, there is support around $13.50 and then around $13.

