Distribution policy

The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 6.458 cents per unit, or 77.496 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 7.3 per cent. Management has maintained the distribution at this level since early 2013.

The AFFO payout ratio as of the first nine months of 2016 was 72 per cent.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, units of Agellan are trading at a price-to-FFO multiple of 8.1 times the 2017 consensus estimate, close to its peak multiple of approximately 8.3 times over the past three years.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting Agellan to report FFO per unit of $1.26 in 2016, expanding to $1.31 in 2017, and $1.35 in 2018. The consensus AFFO estimates are $1.00 in 2016, $1.05 in 2017, and $1.10 in 2018.

FFO and AFFO estimates have been relatively stable over the past year. For instance, at the beginning of the second half of 2016, on July 1, the Street was forecasting FFO per unit of $1.31 for 2016 and $1.33 for 2017, and AFFO per unit of $1.00 for 2016 and $1.03 for 2017. One year ago, on January 10, 2016, the consensus FFO per unit estimates were $1.29 for 2016 and $1.36 for 2017, and the consensus AFFO per unit forecasts were 98 cents for 2016 and $1.03 for 2017.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, this small-cap security, with a market capitalization of $297-million, is covered by seven analysts, of which four analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations and three have ‘neutral’ recommendations.

The seven firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, GMP, Laurentian Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, and Scotia Capital.

The average one-year target price is $11.43, implying the unit price may appreciate over 7 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $10.75 to a high of $12. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $10.75, three at $11, $11.75, $11.80, and $12.

Target prices hiked

Last week, Jenny Ma, the analyst at Canaccord Genuity, maintained her ‘buy’ recommendation but increased her target price to $12 from $11. In addition, at the beginning of November, Michael Smith, the analyst at BMO Capital Markets, maintained his ‘sector perform’ recommendation but lifted his target price to $11 from $9.50.

Chart watch

The security has a limited trading history as the REIT just was just listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2013. The initial public offering price was $10 per unit.

From mid-2013 to mid-2016, the unit price traded largely between $8.50 and $9.75. However, in mid-2016, the unit price broke above $10, and rallied over 20 per cent in 2016.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the unit price faces initial overhead resistance around $11, near its October 28, 2016 closing high of $10.91. There is initial downside support around $10, close to its 200-day moving average (at $10.15). Failing that, there is technical support around $9.50.

Liquidity can be low for this security. The two-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 42,000 units.

