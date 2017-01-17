The next U.S. Federal Reserve meeting is scheduled to take place on January 31 and February 1. Today, Fed Govenor Lael Brainard, New York Fed President Bill Dudley, and San Francisco Fed President John Williams, all have speaking engagements. On Wednesday, Fed Chair, Janet Yellen, will be delivering a speech on monetary policy at the Commonweath Club in San Francisco.

In the U.S., January Empire manufacturing data will be announced at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

In terms of news releases, there are no major Canadian economic reports due out today.

This morning, the price of gold is up, surpassing the $1,200 (U.S.) per ounce level. Meanwhile, the price of oil is also firmer.

Valuation

The stock is trading at a price-to-funds from operations (P/FFO) multiple of 12.7 times the 2017 consensus estimate, and at a price-to-adjusted funds from operations (P/AFFO) multiple of 11.7 times the consensus 2017 estimate.

The average one-year target price is $17.88, suggesting the shares have a potential price return of 6 per cent over the next twelve months.

Target prices range from a low of $17 to a high of $18.75. Individual target prices supplied by nine firms are as follows in numerical order: two at $17, $17.25, $17.75, two at $18, two at $18.50, and $18.75.

In comparison, shares of Extendicare (EXE-T) are trading at a P/FFO multiple of 15.8 times and at a P/AFFO multiple of 14.5 times the 2017 consensus estimates. Units of Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.un-T) are trading at P/FFO and P/AFFO multiples of 15.3 times and 16.3 times the 2017 consensus estimates, respectively.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, this small cap stock, with a market capitalization of $778-million, is well covered by the Street. There are 10 analysts that cover the company. Since November, nine analysts have issued research reports, four with ‘buy’ recommendations, four with ‘hold’ recommendations, and one analyst (from EVA Dimensions) has an ‘underweight’ recommendation. The 10 firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Dundee Capital Partners, EVA Dimensions, Laurentian Bank Securities, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

In November, when the share price dipped below $16, two analysts increased their recommendations. Michael Smith, the analyst at RBC Capital Markets, lifted his recommendation to an ‘outperform’ from a ‘sector perform’, and Ken Avalos, the analyst from Raymond James, bumped his recommendation to an ‘outperform’ from a ‘market perform’.

Earnings forecasts

Slow and steady growth, that is what the Street is forecasting for Sienna. The consensus AFFO per share estimate is $1.40 in 2016, $1.44 the following year, and $1.49 in 2018. The consensus FFO per share estimates are $1.27 for 2016, $1.33 for 2017, and $1.38 for 2018.

The stock has had steady positive revisions to their forecasts. For instance, one year ago, the consensus AFFO per share estimates were $1.34 for 2016 and $1.37 for 2017, and the consensus FFO per share estimates were $1.22 for 2016 and $1.25 for 2017.

Notable insider transaction activities

Paula Jourdain Coleman, who sits on the Board of Directors, has been selling shares, trimming her position through numerous sell transactions over the past several months.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up 3.6 per cent.

The stock price recently broke out of a downtrend that had been in place since August 2016, with the share price now above both its 50-day moving average and 200-day moving average.

The share price has initial overhead resistance around $18, and initial downside support around $16, which is near its 50-day moving average (at $16.17). Failing that, there is strong support around $15.

---

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Jan. 16 close ABT-T Absolute Software Corp $6.83 ACR.UN-T Agellan Commercial REIT $10.95 ALC-T Algoma Central Corp $13.25 APR.UN-T Automotive Properties REIT $11.13 BDI-T Black Diamond Group Ltd $5.02 BBD.B-T Bombardier Inc $2.62 CGY-T Calian Group Ltd. $26.85 CBL-T Callidus Capital Corp $20.61 CNR-T Canadian National Railway Company $93.37 CGX-T Cineplex Inc $53.00 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $70.72 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $60.00 CJR.B-T Corus Entertainment Inc $13.42 DRG.UN-T Dream Global REIT $9.58 HGN-T Halogen Software Inc $10.15 IT-T Intertain Group Ltd $10.15 IVN-T Ivanhoe Mines Ltd $3.37 NGQ-T NGEx Resources Inc $1.40 NWC-T North West Co Inc $29.10 QBR.B-T Quebecor Inc $38.71 RME-T Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc $10.46 SVY-T Savanna Energy Services Corp $2.18 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. $64.00 SIA-T Sienna Senior Living Inc $16.89 TKO-T Taseko Mines Ltd $1.57 TNC-T TIO Networks Corp. $2.99 TA-T TransAlta Corp $8.00 UNS-T Uni-Select Inc $30.66 Negative Breakouts CR-T Crew Energy Inc $6.37 GIL-T Gildan Activewear Inc $32.49 RBA-T Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $42.85 SJ-T Stella-Jones Inc $39.50 SXP-T Supremex Inc $4.90 Source: Bloomberg

