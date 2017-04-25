In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index rallied 98 points, or 0.63 per cent. There were 130 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 116 securities declined in value, and five stocks closed the day unchanged. The majority of the sectors, eight of the 11 sectors in the TSX Index, closed in positive territory. Gold stocks were laggards.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 1.05 per cent, the S&P 500 index gained 1.08 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index advanced 1.24 per cent.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share, or $1.56 per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 6.4 per cent.

Management is committed to growing its dividend, announcing dividend increases annually for the past three years- in July 2016, July 2015, and July2014.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are 13 firms providing research coverage on the company, of which six analysts have buy recommendations, five analysts have hold recommendations, and one analyst has an “underweight” recommendation (at Credit Suisse). One analyst remains restricted on the stock.

Revised recommendations

Analysts’ expectations have increased.

On Monday, several analysts officially increased their target prices with the closing of its recent subscription receipt offering. Ben Pham, the analyst from BMO Capital Markets, raised his target price to $28 from $26. Linda Ezergailis, the analyst from TD Securities, raised her target price by $1 to $26. Patrick Kenny, from National Bank Financial, also increased his target price by a dollar, to $31. Robert Catellier, the analyst from CIBC World Markets, increased his target price by $2 to $27. Jeremy Rosenfield, the analyst from Industrial Alliance Securities, bumped his target price to $30 from $28.50. Ian Gillies, from GMP, tweaked his target price to $31 from $30.50.

Financial forecasts

Solid earnings growth is anticipated for the company. The Street is forecasting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $585-million in 2017, up from $520-million in 2016, with EBITDA forecast to reach $644-million in 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates are $1.37 for 2017 and $1.57 for 2018.

The company has experienced positive earnings revisions. For instance, four months ago, the consensus EBITDA forecasts were $527-million for 2017 and $546-million for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 7.3 times the consensus 2018 estimate, below the three-year historical average of 8.6 times.

The average 12-month target price is $27.75, implying upside potential of just under 15 per cent over the next 12 months. Analysts have target prices ranging from a low of $22 to a high of $31. Individual target prices supplied by 11 firms are as follows in numerical order: $22, two at $26, three at $27, $28, $29.50, $30, and two at $31.

Insider transaction activity

On March 1, Brian Vaasjo, the president and chief executive officer, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (171,060 shares) that same day at a price of $25.50 per share.

Chart watch

The share price has been under pressure in recent weeks, falling 7 per cent over the past month. Year-to-date, the stock price is up 4 per cent.

On Monday, the relative strength index was 28, suggesting the stock price was in oversold territory. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

The share price has overhead resistance around $26.

Should the stock price continue to drift lower, there is downside support around $24. After that, there is support around $23, which is close to its 200-day moving average (at $22.79). Failing that, there is strong support around $22.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive Breakouts April 24 close ABT-T Absolute Software Corp $7.86 AGF.B-T AGF Management Ltd $6.87 AGB-T Atlantic Gold Corp. $1.43 BCE-T BCE Inc $61.42 BB-T BlackBerry Ltd $12.56 BAM.A-T Brookfield Asset Management Inc $49.74 BOX.UN-T Brookfield Canada Office Properties $32.60 DOO-T BRP Inc $33.10 CAE-T CAE Inc $20.79 CAR.UN-T Canadian Apartment Properties REIT $34.61 CNR-T Canadian National Railway Company $102.21 CP-T Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd $208.21 CGX-T Cineplex Inc $53.15 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $76.92 DSG-T Descartes Systems Group Inc $31.46 EMA-T Emera Inc $47.73 ENB-T Enbridge Inc $57.08 WN-T George Weston Ltd $118.49 GIL-T Gildan Activewear Inc $37.81 KXS-T Kinaxis Inc $79.24 L-T Loblaw Cos Ltd $73.68 MST.UN-T Milestone Apartments REIT $21.94 NVU.UN-T Northview Apartment REIT $22.97 OTEX-T Open Text Corp $46.46 PLC-T Park Lawn Corp. $19.00 PZA-T Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp $17.97 QSR-T Restaurant Brands International Inc $77.78 RPI.UN-T Richards Packaging Income Fund $29.60 RCH-T Richelieu Hardware Ltd $30.83 RCI.B-T Rogers Communications Inc $62.53 ZZZ-T Sleep Country Canada $35.88 STB-T Student Transportation Inc $8.09 SMU.UN-T Summit Industrial Income REIT $6.61 SPB-T Superior Plus Corp $13.18 TH-T Theratechnologies Inc $6.20 X-T TMX Group Ltd $77.47 TC-T Tucows Inc. $78.84 UNS-T Uni-Select Inc $36.16 VCM-T Vecima Networks Inc $10.99 WCN-T Waste Connections Inc. $122.01 WSP-T WSP Global Inc $49.72 Negative Breakouts ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $1.36 BTO-T B2Gold Corp $3.56 BNP-T Bonavista Energy Corp $2.94 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $20.08 CPX-T Capital Power Corp $24.21 CS-T Capstone Mining Corp $0.99 CGG-T China Gold International Resources Corp. $2.10 CNL-T Continental Gold Inc $3.26 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp $13.36 DML-T Denison Mines Corp $0.80 EFN-T Element Financial Corp $11.73 GMP-T GMP Capital Inc $3.31 GPR-T Great Panther Silver Ltd $1.76 HWO-T High Arctic Energy Services Inc $4.75 HCG-T Home Capital Group Inc $17.50 KDX-T Klondex Mines Ltd $4.72 MAG-T MAG Silver Corp $16.49 MTL-T Mullen Group Ltd $15.17 NAL-T Newalta Corp $1.95 NG-T Novagold Resources Inc $5.75 PPY-T Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd $4.88 PTM-T Platinum Group Metals Ltd $1.67 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $5.64 SMF-T SEMAFO Inc $3.32 SPE-T Spartan Energy Corp $2.36 SXP-T Supremex Inc $4.80 TGZ-T Teranga Gold Corp $0.67 TOG-T TORC Oil & Gas Ltd $6.06 TOU-T Tourmaline Oil Corp $27.58 WRG-T Western Energy Services Corp $2.03 WCP-T Whitecap Resources Inc $9.59 Source: Bloomberg

