On Monday, major North American stock markets all closed the trading session with solid gains.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 1.05 per cent, the S&P 500 index gained 1.08 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index advanced 1.24 per cent.

In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index rallied 98 points, or 0.63 per cent. There were 130 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 116 securities declined in value, and five stocks closed the day unchanged. The majority of the sectors, eight of the 11 sectors in the TSX Index, closed in positive territory. Gold stocks were laggards.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share, or $1.56 per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 6.4 per cent.

Management is committed to growing its dividend, announcing dividend increases annually for the past three years- in July 2016, July 2015, and July2014.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are 13 firms providing research coverage on the company, of which six analysts have buy recommendations, five analysts have hold recommendations, and one analyst has an “underweight” recommendation (at Credit Suisse). One analyst remains restricted on the stock.

Revised recommendations

Analysts’ expectations have increased.

On Monday, several analysts officially increased their target prices with the closing of its recent subscription receipt offering. Ben Pham, the analyst from BMO Capital Markets, raised his target price to $28 from $26. Linda Ezergailis, the analyst from TD Securities, raised her target price by $1 to $26. Patrick Kenny, from National Bank Financial, also increased his target price by a dollar, to $31. Robert Catellier, the analyst from CIBC World Markets, increased his target price by $2 to $27. Jeremy Rosenfield, the analyst from Industrial Alliance Securities, bumped his target price to $30 from $28.50. Ian Gillies, from GMP, tweaked his target price to $31 from $30.50.

Financial forecasts

Solid earnings growth is anticipated for the company. The Street is forecasting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $585-million in 2017, up from $520-million in 2016, with EBITDA forecast to reach $644-million in 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates are $1.37 for 2017 and $1.57 for 2018.

The company has experienced positive earnings revisions. For instance, four months ago, the consensus EBITDA forecasts were $527-million for 2017 and $546-million for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 7.3 times the consensus 2018 estimate, below the three-year historical average of 8.6 times.

The average 12-month target price is $27.75, implying upside potential of just under 15 per cent over the next 12 months. Analysts have target prices ranging from a low of $22 to a high of $31. Individual target prices supplied by 11 firms are as follows in numerical order: $22, two at $26, three at $27, $28, $29.50, $30, and two at $31.

Insider transaction activity

On March 1, Brian Vaasjo, the president and chief executive officer, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (171,060 shares) that same day at a price of $25.50 per share.

Chart watch

The share price has been under pressure in recent weeks, falling 7 per cent over the past month. Year-to-date, the stock price is up 4 per cent.

On Monday, the relative strength index was 28, suggesting the stock price was in oversold territory. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

The share price has overhead resistance around $26.

Should the stock price continue to drift lower, there is downside support around $24. After that, there is support around $23, which is close to its 200-day moving average (at $22.79). Failing that, there is strong support around $22.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive BreakoutsApril 24 close
ABT-TAbsolute Software Corp $7.86
AGF.B-TAGF Management Ltd $6.87
AGB-TAtlantic Gold Corp. $1.43
BCE-TBCE Inc $61.42
BB-TBlackBerry Ltd $12.56
BAM.A-TBrookfield Asset Management Inc $49.74
BOX.UN-TBrookfield Canada Office Properties $32.60
DOO-TBRP Inc $33.10
CAE-TCAE Inc $20.79
CAR.UN-TCanadian Apartment Properties REIT $34.61
CNR-TCanadian National Railway Company $102.21
CP-TCanadian Pacific Railway Ltd $208.21
CGX-TCineplex Inc $53.15
CCA-TCogeco Communications Inc $76.92
DSG-TDescartes Systems Group Inc $31.46
EMA-TEmera Inc $47.73
ENB-TEnbridge Inc $57.08
WN-TGeorge Weston Ltd $118.49
GIL-TGildan Activewear Inc $37.81
KXS-TKinaxis Inc $79.24
L-TLoblaw Cos Ltd $73.68
MST.UN-TMilestone Apartments REIT $21.94
NVU.UN-TNorthview Apartment REIT $22.97
OTEX-TOpen Text Corp $46.46
PLC-TPark Lawn Corp. $19.00
PZA-TPizza Pizza Royalty Corp $17.97
QSR-TRestaurant Brands International Inc $77.78
RPI.UN-TRichards Packaging Income Fund $29.60
RCH-TRichelieu Hardware Ltd $30.83
RCI.B-TRogers Communications Inc $62.53
ZZZ-TSleep Country Canada $35.88
STB-TStudent Transportation Inc $8.09
SMU.UN-TSummit Industrial Income REIT $6.61
SPB-TSuperior Plus Corp $13.18
TH-TTheratechnologies Inc $6.20
X-TTMX Group Ltd $77.47
TC-TTucows Inc. $78.84
UNS-TUni-Select Inc $36.16
VCM-TVecima Networks Inc $10.99
WCN-TWaste Connections Inc. $122.01
WSP-TWSP Global Inc $49.72
Negative Breakouts
ATH-TAthabasca Oil Corp $1.36
BTO-TB2Gold Corp $3.56
BNP-TBonavista Energy Corp $2.94
BNE-TBonterra Energy Corp $20.08
CPX-TCapital Power Corp $24.21
CS-TCapstone Mining Corp $0.99
CGG-TChina Gold International Resources Corp. $2.10
CNL-TContinental Gold Inc $3.26
CPG-TCrescent Point Energy Corp $13.36
DML-TDenison Mines Corp $0.80
EFN-TElement Financial Corp $11.73
GMP-TGMP Capital Inc $3.31
GPR-TGreat Panther Silver Ltd $1.76
HWO-THigh Arctic Energy Services Inc $4.75
HCG-THome Capital Group Inc $17.50
KDX-TKlondex Mines Ltd $4.72
MAG-TMAG Silver Corp $16.49
MTL-TMullen Group Ltd $15.17
NAL-TNewalta Corp $1.95
NG-TNovagold Resources Inc $5.75
PPY-TPainted Pony Petroleum Ltd $4.88
PTM-TPlatinum Group Metals Ltd $1.67
PD-TPrecision Drilling Corp $5.64
SMF-TSEMAFO Inc $3.32
SPE-TSpartan Energy Corp $2.36
SXP-TSupremex Inc $4.80
TGZ-TTeranga Gold Corp $0.67
TOG-TTORC Oil & Gas Ltd $6.06
TOU-TTourmaline Oil Corp $27.58
WRG-TWestern Energy Services Corp $2.03
WCP-TWhitecap Resources Inc $9.59

Source: Bloomberg

