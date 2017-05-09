In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index increased 70 points, or 0.45 per cent. There were 171 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 69 securities declined in value, and 10 stocks closed the day unchanged.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.03 per cent, the S&P 500 index was relatively unchanged, and the Nasdaq composite index climbed 0.03 per cent.

Dividend policy

The company pays shareholders a monthly dividend of 1.854 cents per share, or 22.248 cents per share on a yearly basis. This translates to an annualized yield of 8.2 per cent.

The company has maintained the dividend at this level since 2015. The recent sale of its Franworks rights to Cara Operations Limited has reduced the payout ratio so that the current dividend is not fully covered by income received from its royalty streams.

Management addressed the dividend not be adequately covered by distributable cash generated in the recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis stating, “During the three months and year ended December 31, 2016, the dividends declared were in excess of distributable cash. The shortfall in distributable cash was funded by the proceeds received from the sale of the FW Rights. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the FW Rights to fund future royalty acquisitions, with the intention of achieving a payout ratio that approximates 100 per cent over time. However, as the Company has not yet completed a royalty acquisition subsequent to the sale of the FW Rights, the Company expects the payout ratio for the first quarter of 2017 to be higher than the fourth quarter of 2016, and to remain over 100 per cent until such time as further royalty acquisitions are completed.”

Analysts’ recommendations

The small cap stock, with a market capitalization of $287-million, is covered by seven analysts on the Street, all of which have buy recommendations on the stock.

The seven firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Beacon Securities, Cormark Securities, CIBC World Markets, GMP, Haywood Securities, Paradigm Capital, and PI Financial Corp.

Revised recommendations

In 2017, only one analyst has made a revision to their recommendation. In February, James Reid, the analyst at Haywood Securities, raised his target price to $3.25 from $2.75.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $18.4-million in 2017 rising to $25.1-million in 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 14 cents for 2017 rising to 17 cents in 2018.

Forecasts have fallen with the loss of the royalty stream from Franworks. For instance, four months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $23-million for 2017 and $40-million for 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates were 16 cents in 2017 and 18 cents in 2018.

Valuation

The stock can be valued using a dividend discount model method, forecasting future dividends and discounting them back to the present value.

The average 12-month target price is $3.31, implying the share price has 22 per cent upside potential over the next year. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: two at $3, three at $3.25, and two at $3.70.

Insider transaction activity

On March 31, Murray Coleman, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 12,000 shares.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the stock price is up 5 per cent. However, the share price appears to be in a holding pattern, consolidating primarily between $2.55 and $2.70 since the beginning of the year. Investors are waiting for an acquisition announcement – a potential catalyst for the stock.

Should the stock price rally on a positive news announcement, there is initial overhead resistance around $2.80. After that, there is resistance around $3.

If the share price retreats, there is initial downside support around $2.60, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $2.62). Failing that, there is strong technical support around $2.50, at its 200-day moving average.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts May 8 close AC-T Air Canada $14.09 AQN-T Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp $13.14 AVO-T Avigilon Corp $16.74 BLX-T Boralex Inc $21.83 BEP.UN-T Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $42.64 CGY-T Calian Group Ltd. $27.50 CVG-T Clairvest Group Inc. $36.50 CSU-T Constellation Software Inc $690.37 KWH.UN-T Crius Energy Trust $11.29 DH-T DH Corp $25.47 DIV-T Diversified Royalty Corp $2.71 DOL-T Dollarama Inc $123.35 DRG.UN-T Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust $10.33 ECI-T Enercare Inc $21.70 WN-T George Weston Ltd $124.94 GRT.UN-T Granite Real Estate Investment Trust $51.54 GCG.A-T Guardian Capital Group Ltd $27.98 KEG.UN-T KEG Royalties Income Fund $21.15 MRE-T Martinrea International Inc $11.05 MRG.UN-T Morguard North American Residential REIT $15.60 MSI-T Morneau Shepell Inc $20.60 NFI-T New Flyer Industries Inc $52.54 BCI-T New Look Vision Group Inc $29.05 OTEX-T Open Text Corp $47.66 PLC-T Park Lawn Corp. $20.30 PEO-T People Corporation $5.50 PZA-T Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp $18.17 PTS-T Points International Ltd $14.10 AAR.UN-T Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust $6.67 QBR.B-T Quebecor Inc $42.37 SIS-T Savaria Corp. $15.49 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. $118.81 SUM-T Solium Capital Inc $8.88 TOY-T Spin Master Corp. $41.60 SMU.UN-T Summit Industrial Income REIT $6.74 SU-T Suncor Energy Inc $43.24 SOY-T SunOpta Inc. $10.21 TCS-T TECSYS Inc. $12.40 T-T TELUS Corp $45.71 TRZ-T Transat AT Inc $6.15 TRP-T TransCanada Corp $64.48 VNR-T Valener Inc $22.09 VSN-T Veresen Inc $18.71 Negative Breakouts AGT-T AGT Food & Ingredients Inc $26.38 ALS-T Altius Minerals Corp $11.09 CF-T Canaccord Genuity Group Inc $4.60 WEED-T Canopy Growth Corp. $8.69 CS-T Capstone Mining Corp $0.90 DC.A-T Dundee Corp $2.88 EFN-T Element Fleet Management Corp. $11.33 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $16.80 III-T Imperial Metals Corp $5.76 IFC-T Intact Financial Corp $92.03 IAE-T Ithaca Energy Inc $1.47 MDF-T Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. $15.07 MX-T Methanex Corp $57.46 MPVD-T Mountain Province Diamonds Inc $3.68 NGQ-T NGEx Resources Inc $0.94 NPI-T Northland Power Inc $23.50 MJN-T ParmaCan Capital Corp. $2.45 PHX-T PHX Energy Services Corp $2.85 RKN-T Redknee Solutions Inc $0.96 RET.A-T Reitmans Canada Ltd $5.27 RME-T Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc $9.20 SMF-T SEMAFO Inc $2.80 RAY.A-T Stingray Digital Group Inc. $8.00 TGZ-T Teranga Gold Corp $3.24 UNS-T Uni-Select Inc $31.40 WRG-T Western Energy Services Corp $1.93 WTE-T Westshore Terminals Investment Corp $22.80 Source: Bloomberg

