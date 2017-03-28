In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index added 64 points, or 0.41 per cent. There were 173 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 70 securities declined in value, and eight stocks closed the day unchanged. The majority of the sectors, nine of the 11, closed in positive territory led by strength in the health care sector given the 11 per cent jump in the share price of marijuana producer, Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T).

Dividend policy

The company is focused on exploration and does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

Despite being a small cap stock, with a market capitalization of $416-million, there are 14 analysts that cover the company, and even more impressive is that all 14 analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations. More specifically, 12 analysts have “buy” recommendations and two analysts have “speculative buy” recommendations.

The 14 firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Beacon Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Cormark Securities, GMP, Haywood Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, Laurentian Bank Securities, M Partners, Mackie Research Capital, Macquarie, Paradigm Capital, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, and Roth Capital Partners.

Revised recommendations

Several analysts have recently made revisions to their target prices. In March, Tara Hassan, the analyst from Raymond James revised her target price to $1.35 from $1.25, and Tyron Breytenbach, the analyst from Cormark Securities, increased his target price to $1.40 from $1.20. Last month, Michael Gray, the analyst from Macquarie, raised his target price to $1.10 from $1, while Ingrid Rico, the analyst from GMP, trimmed her target price to $1.15 from $1.25.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting solid future growth for the company. The consensus revenue estimates are $62-million (Cdn) for 2018 and $141-million in 2018. The company is anticipated to turn cash flow positive in 2018. The cash flow per share estimates are 4 cents in 2018 (Cdn) and 12 cents in 2019.

Valuation

Many analyst value the stock on a price-to-net asset value (P/NAV) basis. Individual target prices range from a low of 90 cents (at Haywood Securities) to a high of $1.75 (at M Partners). The average one-year target price is $1.21, implying there is 39 per cent upside potential in the share price over the next 12 months. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: 90 cents, three at $1, $1.05, $1.10, $1.15, two at $1.25, two at $1.30, $1.35, $1.40, and $1.75.

Insider transaction activities

So far in 2017, there has not been any insider transaction activity reported.

Chart watch

Year to date, the share price is up 55 per cent. If this small cap gold stock was included in the S&P/TSX composite index, it would be the top performing gold stock.

Despite being a small cap stock, there is amble liquidity. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 1.5-million shares.

This month, the stock experienced a bullish ‘golden cross’ pattern, with its 50-day moving average (at $0.77) crossing above its 200-day moving average (at $0.74). A “Golden Cross” occurs when a short-term moving average, in this case the 50-day moving average, crosses above a longer-term moving average, in this case the 200-day moving average. When this occurs, it marks a potentially positive signal suggesting the upward price momentum may have traction.

Looking at key resistance and support levels, the stock price has initial overhead resistance around 95 cents, and after that around $1. There is initial downside support around 80 cents. Failing that, there is support around 70 cents.

