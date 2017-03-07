Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Today, in terms of earnings releases for Canadian stocks, eleven companies in the S&P/TSX composite index are scheduled to report their quarterly results.

They are: Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T), Alaris Royalty Corp. (AD-T), Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T), DH Corp. (DH-T), Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV-T), ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T), Enercare Inc. (ECI-T), Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI-T), Great Canadian Gaming Corp. (GC-T), Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T), and Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T).

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 6.5 cent per share, or 26 cents per share on a yearly basis. This translates to an annualized dividend yield of 1.4 per cent.

Management is firmly committed to its dividend policy. The company has raised its dividend four times since it was initiated in 2013. The most recent increase was announced a few months ago. In November, the company announced a 13 per cent dividend increase, raising the dividend to its current level of 6.5 cents per share from 5.75 cents per share.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $173-million in 2016, rising to $183-million in 2017, and to $199-million the following year. The consensus EPS estimates are $1.50 in 2016, rising to $1.63 in 2017, and to $1.83 in 2018.

Earnings revisions have been minor, with a slight downward bias. For instance, six months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $177-million for 2016 and $184-million for 2017. The consensus EPS estimates were $1.56 for 2016 and $1.68 for 2017.

Valuation

The stock is trading at a slight discount to its historical average. According to Bloomberg, shares of Magellan are trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 5.9 times the 2018 consensus estimate compared to the three-year historical average multiple of 6.3 times. Over the past three years, the stock has traded at a peak forward multiple of over 7.5 times.

Analysts’ target prices range from a low of $21.00 (at Canaccord Genuity) to a high of $24.00 (at Paradigm Capital as well as TD Securities), implying the share price has upside potential of between 15 per cent and 31 per cent over the next year.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small cap stock, with a market capitalization of $1.06-billion, has reasonable research coverage from the Street. Since November, three analysts have issued research reports on the company, with all three analysts having a “buy” recommendation on the stock.

The three firms providing recent research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Canaccord Genuity, Paradigm Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised target prices

Last month, Timothy James, the analyst at TD Securities, increased his target price to $24.00 from $23.00.

Insider Transaction Activity

Looking back over the past six months, there has not be any insider transaction activity.

Chart Watch

The stock has delivered solid long-term performance. Over the past four years, the share price has soared over 400 per cent, rising to $18.29 from $3.22. However, this momentum has stalled. Since mid-2015, the share price has been range bound, trading mainly between $15 and $20.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the stock price has initial overhead resistance just below $20 and initial downside support exists around $17, just below its 50-day moving average (at $17.83) and its 200-day moving average (at $17.66). There is strong support around the $15 level.

The stock can be thinly traded. The three-month daily average trading volume is approximately 50,000 shares.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsMarch 6 close
ATD.B-TAlimentation Couche-Tard Inc $63.25
APH-TAphria Inc. $6.97
ACO.X-TAtco Ltd $47.26
AUP-TAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $7.20
AVO-TAvigilon Corp $15.69
BLDP-TBallard Power Systems Inc $2.83
BYD.UN-TBoyd Group Income Fund $90.47
CNR-TCanadian National Railway Company $96.95
CM-TCIBC $119.55
CVG-TClairvest Group Inc. $33.61
DH-TDH Corp $24.59
EFN-TElement Financial Corp $14.32
XTC-TExco Technologies Ltd $12.43
FC-TFirm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp $14.35
FRU-TFreehold Royalties Ltd $14.64
MIC-TGenworth MI Canada Inc $38.56
MRE-TMartinrea International Inc $9.31
NA-TNational Bank of Canada $58.75
NPI-TNorthland Power Inc $24.79
PPL-TPembina Pipeline Corp $43.20
RPI.UN-TRichards Packaging Income Fund $26.31
SCL-TShawCor Ltd $38.92
XSR-TSirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $5.50
ZZZ-TSleep Country Canada $32.53
TH-TTheratechnologies Inc $4.98
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank $70.55
VBV-TVBI Vaccines Inc $8.16
Negative Breakouts
AGU-TAgrium Inc $127.19
AD-TAlaris Royalty Corp $21.74
AIF-TAltus Group Ltd $28.92
AKG-TAsanko Gold Inc $3.22
BB-TBlackBerry Ltd $9.06
BNE-TBonterra Energy Corp $22.84
CAM-TCanam Group Inc $6.48
CLR-TClearwater Seafoods Inc $10.07
DGC-TDetour Gold Corp $15.01
DHX.B-TDHX Media Ltd $5.28
DC.A-TDundee Corp $4.72
EDR-TEndeavour Silver Corp $4.05
EIF-TExchange Income Corp $36.97
FVI-TFortuna Silver Mines Inc $6.68
HCG-THome Capital Group Inc $25.96
IDG-TIndigo Books & Music Inc $16.28
LNF-TLeon's Furniture Ltd. $17.12
LMP-TLumenpulse Inc $16.87
MPVD-TMountain Province Diamonds $5.09
ORL-TOrocobre Ltd. $3.04
POT-TPotash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $22.82
P-TPrimero Mining Corp $0.71
THO-TTahoe Resources Inc $10.52
TFII-TTransForce Inc $32.29
TGL-TTransGlobe Energy Corp $2.14
TDG-TTrinidad Drilling Ltd $2.39
VRX-TValeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. $16.66
WJX-TWajax Corp $22.14
Y-TYellow Pages Ltd $9.02
UFS-TDomtar Corp. $50.14

Source: Bloomberg

