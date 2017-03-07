They are: Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T), Alaris Royalty Corp. (AD-T), Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T), DH Corp. (DH-T), Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV-T), ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T), Enercare Inc. (ECI-T), Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI-T), Great Canadian Gaming Corp. (GC-T), Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T), and Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T).

Today, in terms of earnings releases for Canadian stocks, eleven companies in the S&P/TSX composite index are scheduled to report their quarterly results.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 6.5 cent per share, or 26 cents per share on a yearly basis. This translates to an annualized dividend yield of 1.4 per cent.

Management is firmly committed to its dividend policy. The company has raised its dividend four times since it was initiated in 2013. The most recent increase was announced a few months ago. In November, the company announced a 13 per cent dividend increase, raising the dividend to its current level of 6.5 cents per share from 5.75 cents per share.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $173-million in 2016, rising to $183-million in 2017, and to $199-million the following year. The consensus EPS estimates are $1.50 in 2016, rising to $1.63 in 2017, and to $1.83 in 2018.

Earnings revisions have been minor, with a slight downward bias. For instance, six months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $177-million for 2016 and $184-million for 2017. The consensus EPS estimates were $1.56 for 2016 and $1.68 for 2017.

Valuation

The stock is trading at a slight discount to its historical average. According to Bloomberg, shares of Magellan are trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 5.9 times the 2018 consensus estimate compared to the three-year historical average multiple of 6.3 times. Over the past three years, the stock has traded at a peak forward multiple of over 7.5 times.

Analysts’ target prices range from a low of $21.00 (at Canaccord Genuity) to a high of $24.00 (at Paradigm Capital as well as TD Securities), implying the share price has upside potential of between 15 per cent and 31 per cent over the next year.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small cap stock, with a market capitalization of $1.06-billion, has reasonable research coverage from the Street. Since November, three analysts have issued research reports on the company, with all three analysts having a “buy” recommendation on the stock.

The three firms providing recent research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Canaccord Genuity, Paradigm Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised target prices

Last month, Timothy James, the analyst at TD Securities, increased his target price to $24.00 from $23.00.

Insider Transaction Activity

Looking back over the past six months, there has not be any insider transaction activity.

Chart Watch

The stock has delivered solid long-term performance. Over the past four years, the share price has soared over 400 per cent, rising to $18.29 from $3.22. However, this momentum has stalled. Since mid-2015, the share price has been range bound, trading mainly between $15 and $20.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the stock price has initial overhead resistance just below $20 and initial downside support exists around $17, just below its 50-day moving average (at $17.83) and its 200-day moving average (at $17.66). There is strong support around the $15 level.

The stock can be thinly traded. The three-month daily average trading volume is approximately 50,000 shares.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts March 6 close ATD.B-T Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc $63.25 APH-T Aphria Inc. $6.97 ACO.X-T Atco Ltd $47.26 AUP-T Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $7.20 AVO-T Avigilon Corp $15.69 BLDP-T Ballard Power Systems Inc $2.83 BYD.UN-T Boyd Group Income Fund $90.47 CNR-T Canadian National Railway Company $96.95 CM-T CIBC $119.55 CVG-T Clairvest Group Inc. $33.61 DH-T DH Corp $24.59 EFN-T Element Financial Corp $14.32 XTC-T Exco Technologies Ltd $12.43 FC-T Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp $14.35 FRU-T Freehold Royalties Ltd $14.64 MIC-T Genworth MI Canada Inc $38.56 MRE-T Martinrea International Inc $9.31 NA-T National Bank of Canada $58.75 NPI-T Northland Power Inc $24.79 PPL-T Pembina Pipeline Corp $43.20 RPI.UN-T Richards Packaging Income Fund $26.31 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $38.92 XSR-T Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $5.50 ZZZ-T Sleep Country Canada $32.53 TH-T Theratechnologies Inc $4.98 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $70.55 VBV-T VBI Vaccines Inc $8.16 Negative Breakouts AGU-T Agrium Inc $127.19 AD-T Alaris Royalty Corp $21.74 AIF-T Altus Group Ltd $28.92 AKG-T Asanko Gold Inc $3.22 BB-T BlackBerry Ltd $9.06 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $22.84 CAM-T Canam Group Inc $6.48 CLR-T Clearwater Seafoods Inc $10.07 DGC-T Detour Gold Corp $15.01 DHX.B-T DHX Media Ltd $5.28 DC.A-T Dundee Corp $4.72 EDR-T Endeavour Silver Corp $4.05 EIF-T Exchange Income Corp $36.97 FVI-T Fortuna Silver Mines Inc $6.68 HCG-T Home Capital Group Inc $25.96 IDG-T Indigo Books & Music Inc $16.28 LNF-T Leon's Furniture Ltd. $17.12 LMP-T Lumenpulse Inc $16.87 MPVD-T Mountain Province Diamonds $5.09 ORL-T Orocobre Ltd. $3.04 POT-T Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $22.82 P-T Primero Mining Corp $0.71 THO-T Tahoe Resources Inc $10.52 TFII-T TransForce Inc $32.29 TGL-T TransGlobe Energy Corp $2.14 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $2.39 VRX-T Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. $16.66 WJX-T Wajax Corp $22.14 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $9.02 UFS-T Domtar Corp. $50.14 Source: Bloomberg

