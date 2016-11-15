Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

We are at the tail end of the earnings season.

There is one company in the S&P/TSX composite index, Intertain Group, reporting today, and two companies, Metro Inc. and Loblaw Companies Ltd., are scheduled to report earnings on Wednesday.

In terms of economic news announced today, in Canada, October existing home sales data is due out this morning, and in the U.S., October retail sales and November Empire manufacturing data are key reports to watch.

Dividend policy

The company pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7.75 cents (Cdn.) per share, or 31 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 0.5 per cent.

The company has steadily increased its dividend over the years with its last dividend hike announced in November 2015.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 16.0 times the fiscal 2018 consensus estimate, below its three-year historical average of 17.96 times. The stock is trading in-line with its five-year historical average of 16.1 times.

During the past three years, the stock has traded at a forward multiple as low as roughly 15 times. Should the stock’s valuation contract to a forward P/E multiple of 15 times the fiscal 2018 consensus estimate, this would equate to a share price of approximately $58.50 Cdn. (depending on the foreign exchange assumption used).

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, 14 analysts have issued research reports in 2016, all of which are ‘buy’ recommendations.

Firms providing research coverage on the stock are as follows in alphabetical order: Accountability Research, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Desjardin Securities, Dundee Securities, EVA Dimensions, GMP, Macquarie, National Bank Financial, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

The average one-year target price is $78.43 (Cdn), implying the shares have 25 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $74 to a high of $87. Individual target prices provided by 13 firms in numerical order are: $74, $75, two at $76, $77, three at $78, two at $80, two at $82, and $87.

The Street is forecasting earnings per share of $2.40 (U.S.) in fiscal 2017, and anticipated to rise 20 per cent $2.88 (U.S.) in fiscal 2018.

Earnings forecasts have been revised higher since the beginning of the year. On January 1, the consensus earnings per share estimates were $2.37 (U.S.) for fiscal 2017 and $3.58 (U.S.) for fiscal 2018.

Insider transaction activity

On Oct. 12, Alain Bouchard, the Executive Chairman of the Board, sold 165,000 shares at a price of $65.27 per share. That day, Jacques D’Amours, who sits on the Board of Directors, sold 50,000 shares.

On Oct. 13, Alain Bouchard sold 505,600 shares at a price of $65.54 per share. Jacques D’Amours sold 50,000 shares that day.

On Sept. 22, Jacques D’Amours sold 235,000 shares.

Chart watch

Year to date, the stock price is relatively flat, up just 2.7 per cent. However, over the past four trading sessions, the share price has fallen over 6 per cent. The share price recently broke below its 50-day moving average. On Monday, the share price fell to an intraday low of $61.27 before recovering and closing at $62.53.

The next major support level around $62. Failing that, there is support at $60, which is near its 200-day moving average (at $59.83).

The shares have initial overhead resistance around $64, and after that around $65.50, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $65.58). There is significant resistance around $68, near its August peak.

The relative strength index is at 29, suggesting the shares are in oversold territory. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

=====

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Tuesday's TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsNov. 14 close
AFN-TAg Growth International Inc $53.30
APH-TAphria Inc. $5.22
PXX-TBlackPearl Resources Inc $1.56
CEU-TCanadian Energy Services & Technology Co $6.39
CWB-TCanadian Western Bank $27.04
CGC-TCanopy Growth Corp. $11.16
DSG-TDescartes Systems Group Inc $29.03
DRT-TDIRTT Environmental Solutions $5.73
EFX-TEnerflex Ltd $15.41
EIF-TExchange Income Corp $40.78
GC-TGreat Canadian Gaming Corp $25.97
HRX-THeroux-Devtek Inc $15.29
IAG-TIndustrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services $56.05
ITP-TIntertape Polymer Group Inc $24.38
IVN-TIvanhoe Mines Ltd $2.49
LB-TLaurentian Bank of Canada $51.04
MFC-TManulife Financial Corp $23.16
POT-TPotash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $23.87
RBA-TRitchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $50.51
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada $86.63
RUS-TRussel Metals Inc $25.18
XSR-TSirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $5.14
TOY-TSpin Master Corp. $35.25
STN-TStantec Inc $34.34
SLF-TSun Life Financial Inc $52.09
SOY-TSunOpta Inc. $10.00
TCK.B-TTeck Resources Ltd $31.01
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank $62.87
TFI-TTransForce Inc $31.78
TV-TTrevali Mining Corp $1.17
TCW-TTrican Well Service Ltd $3.39
TRQ-TTurquoise Hill Resources Ltd $4.68
WJX-TWajax Corp $22.41
WSP-TWSP Global Inc $46.80
Negative Breakouts
AOI-TAfrica Oil Corp $1.85
AEM-TAgnico Eagle Mines Ltd $56.92
AQN-TAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp $10.57
ATD.B-TAlimentation Couche-Tard Inc $62.53
AP.UN-TAllied Properties REIT $32.84
ALA-TAltaGas Ltd $31.38
AXY-TAlterra Power Corp. $4.25
ACO.X-TAtco Ltd $42.56
AI-TAtrium Mortgage Investment Corp. $11.78
AVO-TAvigilon Corp $8.03
ABX-TBarrick Gold Corp $19.86
BCE-TBCE Inc $56.95
BSX-TBelo Sun Mining Corp $0.81
BDT-TBird Construction Inc $8.83
BDI-TBlack Diamond Group Ltd $3.31
BEI.UN-TBoardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust $43.16
BLX-TBoralex Inc $16.32
BPY.UN-TBrookfield Property Partners LP $27.96
BEP.UN-TBrookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $36.31
DOO-TBRP Inc $23.10
BTB.UN-TBTB Real Estate Investment Trust $4.20
CU-TCanadian Utilities Ltd $35.62
CSH.UN-TChartwell Retirement Residences $14.43
CHP.UN-TChoice Properties REIT $12.65
CLR-TClearwater Seafoods Inc $11.60
CCA-TCogeco Communications Inc $61.35
CUF.UN-TCominar Real Estate Investment Trust $13.65
BCB-TCott Corp $16.54
KWH.UN-TCrius Energy Trust $7.86
DGC-TDetour Gold Corp $17.08
DOL-TDollarama Inc $95.21
DPM-TDundee Precious Metals Inc $2.15
ELD-TEldorado Gold Corp $3.53
EMA-TEmera Inc $44.30
ECI-TEnerCare Inc $17.94
ET-TEvertz Technologies Ltd $15.81
FCR-TFirst Capital Realty Inc $19.61
FTS-TFortis Inc $39.84
FNV-TFranco-Nevada Corp $75.67
WN-TGeorge Weston Ltd $102.14
GS-TGluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $14.53
GMP-TGMP Capital Inc $3.96
GUY-TGuyana Goldfields Inc $6.37
HWD-THardwoods Distribution Inc $17.49
HLF-THigh Liner Foods Inc $19.00
H-THydro One Ltd. $22.65
ISV-TInformation Services Corp. $17.50
IPL-TInter Pipeline Ltd $26.21
KEY-TKeyera Corp $37.36
LNR-TLinamar Corp $47.36
LIQ-TLiquor Stores N.A. Ltd $9.55
MND-TMandalay Resources Corp $0.86
MFI-TMaple Leaf Foods Inc $28.05
DR-TMedical Facilities Corp $17.17
MRT.UN-TMorguard Real Estate Investment Trust $13.99
NGD-TNew Gold Inc $4.94
NAL-TNewalta Corp $2.04
NWC-TNorth West Co Inc $24.20
NPI-TNorthland Power Inc $21.00
NVU.UN-TNorthview Apartment REIT $18.86
NWH.UN-TNorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT $9.73
NDQ-TNovadaq Technologies Inc $12.01
PPL-TPembina Pipeline Corp $37.77
PG-TPremier Gold Mines Ltd $2.44
AAR.UN-TPure Industrial Real Estate Trust $5.01
PUR-TPure Technologies Ltd. $4.23
QBR.B-TQuebecor Inc $36.76
REI.UN-TRioCan Real Estate Investment Trust $25.55
SJR.B-TShaw Communications Inc $25.80
ZZZ-TSleep Country Canada $26.91
SRU.UN-TSmart Real Estate Investment Trust $29.57
SOX-TStuart Olson Inc $5.21
T-TTELUS Corp $41.23
TA-TTransAlta Corp $5.17
RNW-TTransAlta Renewables Inc $12.91
TRZ-TTransat AT Inc $5.97
TET-TTrilogy Energy Corp $5.75
VSN-TVeresen Inc $11.95
WIN-TWi-LAN Inc $1.76
Y-TYellow Pages Ltd $18.06

