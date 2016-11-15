In terms of economic news announced today, in Canada, October existing home sales data is due out this morning, and in the U.S., October retail sales and November Empire manufacturing data are key reports to watch.

There is one company in the S&P/TSX composite index, Intertain Group, reporting today, and two companies, Metro Inc. and Loblaw Companies Ltd., are scheduled to report earnings on Wednesday.

We are at the tail end of the earnings season.

Dividend policy

The company pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7.75 cents (Cdn.) per share, or 31 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 0.5 per cent.

The company has steadily increased its dividend over the years with its last dividend hike announced in November 2015.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 16.0 times the fiscal 2018 consensus estimate, below its three-year historical average of 17.96 times. The stock is trading in-line with its five-year historical average of 16.1 times.

During the past three years, the stock has traded at a forward multiple as low as roughly 15 times. Should the stock’s valuation contract to a forward P/E multiple of 15 times the fiscal 2018 consensus estimate, this would equate to a share price of approximately $58.50 Cdn. (depending on the foreign exchange assumption used).

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, 14 analysts have issued research reports in 2016, all of which are ‘buy’ recommendations.

Firms providing research coverage on the stock are as follows in alphabetical order: Accountability Research, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Desjardin Securities, Dundee Securities, EVA Dimensions, GMP, Macquarie, National Bank Financial, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

The average one-year target price is $78.43 (Cdn), implying the shares have 25 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $74 to a high of $87. Individual target prices provided by 13 firms in numerical order are: $74, $75, two at $76, $77, three at $78, two at $80, two at $82, and $87.

The Street is forecasting earnings per share of $2.40 (U.S.) in fiscal 2017, and anticipated to rise 20 per cent $2.88 (U.S.) in fiscal 2018.

Earnings forecasts have been revised higher since the beginning of the year. On January 1, the consensus earnings per share estimates were $2.37 (U.S.) for fiscal 2017 and $3.58 (U.S.) for fiscal 2018.

Insider transaction activity

On Oct. 12, Alain Bouchard, the Executive Chairman of the Board, sold 165,000 shares at a price of $65.27 per share. That day, Jacques D’Amours, who sits on the Board of Directors, sold 50,000 shares.

On Oct. 13, Alain Bouchard sold 505,600 shares at a price of $65.54 per share. Jacques D’Amours sold 50,000 shares that day.

On Sept. 22, Jacques D’Amours sold 235,000 shares.

Chart watch

Year to date, the stock price is relatively flat, up just 2.7 per cent. However, over the past four trading sessions, the share price has fallen over 6 per cent. The share price recently broke below its 50-day moving average. On Monday, the share price fell to an intraday low of $61.27 before recovering and closing at $62.53.

The next major support level around $62. Failing that, there is support at $60, which is near its 200-day moving average (at $59.83).

The shares have initial overhead resistance around $64, and after that around $65.50, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $65.58). There is significant resistance around $68, near its August peak.

The relative strength index is at 29, suggesting the shares are in oversold territory. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Tuesday's TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Nov. 14 close AFN-T Ag Growth International Inc $53.30 APH-T Aphria Inc. $5.22 PXX-T BlackPearl Resources Inc $1.56 CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Technology Co $6.39 CWB-T Canadian Western Bank $27.04 CGC-T Canopy Growth Corp. $11.16 DSG-T Descartes Systems Group Inc $29.03 DRT-T DIRTT Environmental Solutions $5.73 EFX-T Enerflex Ltd $15.41 EIF-T Exchange Income Corp $40.78 GC-T Great Canadian Gaming Corp $25.97 HRX-T Heroux-Devtek Inc $15.29 IAG-T Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services $56.05 ITP-T Intertape Polymer Group Inc $24.38 IVN-T Ivanhoe Mines Ltd $2.49 LB-T Laurentian Bank of Canada $51.04 MFC-T Manulife Financial Corp $23.16 POT-T Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $23.87 RBA-T Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $50.51 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $86.63 RUS-T Russel Metals Inc $25.18 XSR-T Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $5.14 TOY-T Spin Master Corp. $35.25 STN-T Stantec Inc $34.34 SLF-T Sun Life Financial Inc $52.09 SOY-T SunOpta Inc. $10.00 TCK.B-T Teck Resources Ltd $31.01 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $62.87 TFI-T TransForce Inc $31.78 TV-T Trevali Mining Corp $1.17 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd $3.39 TRQ-T Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd $4.68 WJX-T Wajax Corp $22.41 WSP-T WSP Global Inc $46.80 Negative Breakouts AOI-T Africa Oil Corp $1.85 AEM-T Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd $56.92 AQN-T Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp $10.57 ATD.B-T Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc $62.53 AP.UN-T Allied Properties REIT $32.84 ALA-T AltaGas Ltd $31.38 AXY-T Alterra Power Corp. $4.25 ACO.X-T Atco Ltd $42.56 AI-T Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. $11.78 AVO-T Avigilon Corp $8.03 ABX-T Barrick Gold Corp $19.86 BCE-T BCE Inc $56.95 BSX-T Belo Sun Mining Corp $0.81 BDT-T Bird Construction Inc $8.83 BDI-T Black Diamond Group Ltd $3.31 BEI.UN-T Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust $43.16 BLX-T Boralex Inc $16.32 BPY.UN-T Brookfield Property Partners LP $27.96 BEP.UN-T Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $36.31 DOO-T BRP Inc $23.10 BTB.UN-T BTB Real Estate Investment Trust $4.20 CU-T Canadian Utilities Ltd $35.62 CSH.UN-T Chartwell Retirement Residences $14.43 CHP.UN-T Choice Properties REIT $12.65 CLR-T Clearwater Seafoods Inc $11.60 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $61.35 CUF.UN-T Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust $13.65 BCB-T Cott Corp $16.54 KWH.UN-T Crius Energy Trust $7.86 DGC-T Detour Gold Corp $17.08 DOL-T Dollarama Inc $95.21 DPM-T Dundee Precious Metals Inc $2.15 ELD-T Eldorado Gold Corp $3.53 EMA-T Emera Inc $44.30 ECI-T EnerCare Inc $17.94 ET-T Evertz Technologies Ltd $15.81 FCR-T First Capital Realty Inc $19.61 FTS-T Fortis Inc $39.84 FNV-T Franco-Nevada Corp $75.67 WN-T George Weston Ltd $102.14 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $14.53 GMP-T GMP Capital Inc $3.96 GUY-T Guyana Goldfields Inc $6.37 HWD-T Hardwoods Distribution Inc $17.49 HLF-T High Liner Foods Inc $19.00 H-T Hydro One Ltd. $22.65 ISV-T Information Services Corp. $17.50 IPL-T Inter Pipeline Ltd $26.21 KEY-T Keyera Corp $37.36 LNR-T Linamar Corp $47.36 LIQ-T Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd $9.55 MND-T Mandalay Resources Corp $0.86 MFI-T Maple Leaf Foods Inc $28.05 DR-T Medical Facilities Corp $17.17 MRT.UN-T Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust $13.99 NGD-T New Gold Inc $4.94 NAL-T Newalta Corp $2.04 NWC-T North West Co Inc $24.20 NPI-T Northland Power Inc $21.00 NVU.UN-T Northview Apartment REIT $18.86 NWH.UN-T NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT $9.73 NDQ-T Novadaq Technologies Inc $12.01 PPL-T Pembina Pipeline Corp $37.77 PG-T Premier Gold Mines Ltd $2.44 AAR.UN-T Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust $5.01 PUR-T Pure Technologies Ltd. $4.23 QBR.B-T Quebecor Inc $36.76 REI.UN-T RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust $25.55 SJR.B-T Shaw Communications Inc $25.80 ZZZ-T Sleep Country Canada $26.91 SRU.UN-T Smart Real Estate Investment Trust $29.57 SOX-T Stuart Olson Inc $5.21 T-T TELUS Corp $41.23 TA-T TransAlta Corp $5.17 RNW-T TransAlta Renewables Inc $12.91 TRZ-T Transat AT Inc $5.97 TET-T Trilogy Energy Corp $5.75 VSN-T Veresen Inc $11.95 WIN-T Wi-LAN Inc $1.76 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $18.06

