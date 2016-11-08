In terms of news releases, 14 companies in the S&P/TSX composite index are scheduled to report third-quarter financial results today – Aimia, Alaris Royalty, Cineplex, Crombie REIT, Ensign Energy Services, Great Canadian Gaming, Keyera, Lucara Diamond, Morneau Shepell, Russel Metals, Silver Standard Resources, Stella-Jones, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, and WSP Global. On the economic front, Canadian housing start and building permits data will be released before the market opens. Meanwhile, in the U.S., the JOLTS job openings figures will be reported at 10 a.m. (ET).

It’s decision day, with U.S. voters electing a new president today. Ahead of the results, stock markets appear relatively calm as investors await the final results.

Dividend policy

Wajax pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share, or $1 on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 4.7 per cent. Management has maintained its dividend at this level since early 2015.

Valuation

The stock is trading at a high valuation relative to historical levels. According to Bloomberg, shares of Wajax are trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 15 times the 2017 consensus estimate, well above its three-year historical average multiple of 10.4 times. Over the past five years, the prior forward P/E multiple peak was approximately 12 times.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap industrial company, with a market capitalization of $423-million, is covered by large financial institutions on the Street. Firms providing analyst coverage are as follows: BMO Capital Markets, EVA Dimensions, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital and TD Securities. There are four ‘buy’ recommendations and two ‘hold’ recommendation.

The average one-year target price is $19.20, implying the shares are fully valued at current levels. Individual target prices provided by five firms in numerical order are as follows: two at $18, $19, $20, and $21.

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $62-million in 2016, which is forecast to rise over 17 per cent to $73-million in 2017. The consensus earnings per share estimate is 83 cents in 2016, and forecast to jump to $1.41 in 2017.

In recent days, revisions have been mixed. Revenue outlooks have been falling but earnings per share expectations have increased.

To illustrate, at the start of the year, the consensus revenue estimate was $1.68-billion for 2016 and $1.31-billion for 2017. On Oct. 31, the day before the company reported its third-quarter results, the revenue estimate was $1.24-billion for 2016 and $1.26-billion for 2017. Currently, the consensus revenue estimate is $1.22-billion for 2016 and $1.21-billion for 2017.

Looking at the bottom line, at the beginning of 2016, the earnings per share estimate was $1.68 for 2016 and $1.88 for 2017. On Oct. 31, the earnings per share forecast was 71 cents for 2016 and $1.29 for 2017. Right now, the Street is anticipating earnings per share of 83 cents for 2016 and $1.41 the following year.

Chart watch

The share price has experienced a parabolic move, rallying over 38 per cent in the past five trading sessions after the company reported third-quarter financial results well above expectations. Furthermore, the share price has jumped on high volume. The historical two-month daily average trading volume is approximately 55,000 shares. However, over the past five trading sessions daily volume has ranged from approximately 173,000 shares to roughly 228,000 shares. This recent price strength has moved the share price into positive territory year-to-date, with the stock price up 26 per cent.

The shares have strong overhead resistance between $24 and $25.

There is downside support between $19.50 and $20. Failing that, there is support around $17, and then in the $15 range, where the 50-day moving average lies (at $15.43) and close to its 200-day moving average (at $15.78).

The relative strength index is at 84, suggesting the shares are in overbought territory. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

