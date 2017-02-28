T they are: Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX-T), Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T), Bank of Montreal (BMO-T), Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T), Veresen Inc. (VSN-T), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T), and Extendicare Inc. (EXE-T).

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growth, and as a result, the company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small cap stock, with a market capitalization of $795-million, is currently only covered by one analyst, Neil Maruoka from Canaccord Genuity. He has a ‘speculative buy’ recommendation and his one-year target price is $3.15, suggesting a potential price return of 20 per cent.

Financial forecasts

The analyst is forecasting tremendous growth for the company. His revenue estimates are $32-million in fiscal 2017, $192-million in fiscal 2018, $379-million in fiscal 2019, and $487-million in fiscal 2020. The analyst’s EBITDA estimates are $13-million in fiscal 2017, $80-million in fiscal 2018, and $173-million in fiscal 2019, and $243-million in fiscal 2020. Lastly, his earnings per share estimates are 2 cents in fiscal 2017, rising to 17 cents the following year, and anticipated to reach 38 cents in fiscal 2019, and 54 cents in fiscal 2020.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) multiple of 9.8 times the fiscal 2018 estimate and at 4.5 times the fiscal 2019 estimate. In comparison, shares of Aphria Inc. (APH-X), for instance, are trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of over 15 times the fiscal 2019 consensus estimate, and shares of Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) trade at an even higher multiple.

Insider transaction activity

Chris Mayerson, co-founder and chief cultivator at Aurora Cannabis, sold 90,000 shares on Feb. 8.

Chart Watch

In October 2016, the stock began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. Given its limited trading history, a technical analysis report is not available.

Year to date, the share price of Aurora Cannabis is up 14 per cent, delivering performance in the middle of the pack. Peers such as Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) and Aphria Inc. (APH-X) have rallied 36 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively, year to date. While peers, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI-X) and Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (EMH-X) are down 9 per cent and up 3 per cent, respectively.

While this is a small cap stock, trading volume is high. For instance, the two month historical daily average trading volume is over 5-million shares.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Feb. 27 close APH-T Aphria Inc. $6.69 CVG-T Clairvest Group Inc. $32.75 CIGI-T Colliers International Group Inc $64.36 EFN-T Element Financial Corp $14.15 MIC-T Genworth MI Canada Inc $38.06 HGN-T Halogen Software Inc $12.38 MRC-T Morguard Corp. $186.00 MTY-T MTY Food Group Inc. $51.49 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $38.03 XSR-T Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $5.33 TMB-T Tembec Inc $3.02 WCN-T Waste Connections Inc. $114.78 Negative Breakouts AGU-T Agrium Inc $129.28 AD-T Alaris Royalty Corp $21.95 AKG-T Asanko Gold Inc $3.53 BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd $7.07 BNP-T Bonavista Energy Corp $3.78 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $23.50 CFW-T Calfrac Well Services Ltd $3.85 CAM-T Canam Group Inc $6.75 FRC-T Canyon Services Group Inc $5.89 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $8.27 GIB.A-T CGI Group Inc $61.55 CIX-T CI Financial Corp $26.99 DDC-T Dominion Diamond Corp $11.24 DC.A-T Dundee Corp $4.92 EIF-T Exchange Income Corp $38.37 FTT-T Finning International Inc $25.30 GC-T Great Canadian Gaming Corp $23.57 HRX-T Heroux-Devtek Inc $12.93 HNL-T Horizon North Logistics Inc $1.72 ITP-T Intertape Polymer Group Inc $22.00 PJC.A-T Jean Coutu Group $19.92 LUC-T Lucara Diamond Corp $2.75 MDF-T Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. $16.81 MPVD-T Mountain Province Diamonds $5.27 NSU-T Nevsun Resources Ltd $3.48 NVA-T NuVista Energy Ltd $5.91 PKI-T Parkland Fuel Corp $26.35 PGF-T Pengrowth Energy Corp $1.59 PWT-T Penn West Petroleum Ltd $2.14 POT-T Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $23.27 P-T Primero Mining Corp $0.85 RSI-T Rogers Sugar Inc $6.34 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc $10.47 S-T Sherritt International Corp $1.15 SNC-T SNC-Lavalin Group Inc $54.49 SII-T Sprott Inc $2.28 SPB-T Superior Plus Corp $12.32 THO-T Tahoe Resources Inc $10.65 TECK.B-T Teck Resources Ltd $26.26 TOU-T Tourmaline Oil Corp $29.30 TA-T TransAlta Corp $7.10 TCL.A-T Transcontinental Inc $20.40 TET-T Trilogy Energy Corp $5.78 TRQ-T Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd $4.20 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc $51.50 WJX-T Wajax Corp $22.55 XDC-T Xtreme Drilling & Coil Services Corp $2.35 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $9.26 Source: Bloomberg

