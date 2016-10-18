Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Tuesday's TSX breakouts: This stellar performer has 14 'buy' calls and a 25% upside forecast

Jennifer Dowty

In terms of North American economic releases, it is a quiet day.

Overseas, China’s September industrial production and retail sales figures, as well as third-quarter gross domestic product will all be released at 10 p.m. (ET).

This morning, North American equity markets appear set to open the trading session in positive territory. Commodities such as natural gas, crude oil, and gold are all higher. Also moving up is the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, currently at 76.5 cents.

Dividend policy

The company is focused on growth and currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Insider transaction activity

In May, Robert Zakresky, the president and chief executive officer, sold 350,000 shares at a price of $1.46 per share. This information can be found on www.sedi.ca.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap stock is well covered by the Street. According to Bloomberg, this stock has 14 ‘buy’ recommendations and two ‘hold’ recommendations. Firms providing analyst coverage are: Acumen Capital, Alta Corp. Capital, Beacon Securities, Canaccord Genuity, Clarus Securities, Cormark Securities, Desjardins Securities, Dundee Securities, GMP, Haywood Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, Macquarie, National Bank Financial, Paradigm Capital, Raymond James, and RBC Capital Markets.

Target prices range from a low of $2.10 to a high of $3. The average one-year target price is $2.57, which implies there is 25 per cent upside potential in the share price over the next 12 months. Target prices in numerical order are as follows: $2.10, $2.15, two at $2.25, four at $2.50, $2.55, four at $2.75, $2.80, and two at $3.

The Street is forecasting total production of 1,237 boe/d in 2016, rising to 2,753 boe/d in 2017. The consensus cash flow per share estimate is 1 cent in 2016, and 7 cents in 2017.

Chart watch

The stock was just listed in August 2014. As a result, there is limited trading history, making technical analysis restricted.

That being said, the share price has been in an uptrend since early 2016, rising 150 per cent year-to-date. Over the past two months, the share price has been consolidating, flirting around the $2 level, trading largely between $2 and $2.14.

There is large overhead resistance at $2.40, its previous closing high from August 2014.

In terms of downside support, there is initial support at $2, near its 50-day moving average ($2.03). Failing that, there is support around $1.80, and then around $1.60.

This small cap stock has reasonable daily trading volume. The two-month historical average daily trading volume is just under 200,000 shares.

=====

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small-cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive BreakoutsOct. 17 close
ADW.A-TAndrew Peller Ltd $11.80
ATA-TATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $11.55
PXX-TBlackPearl Resources Inc $1.44
CNE-TCanacol Energy Ltd $4.69
CGC-TCanopy Growth Corp. $5.90
CRH-TCRH Medical Corp $5.96
EIF-TExchange Income Corp $37.25
IAE-TIthaca Energy Inc $1.33
LNF-TLeon's Furniture Ltd. $16.80
PSK-TPrairieSky Royalty Ltd $28.80
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada $82.78
SAP-TSaputo Inc $46.80
TCK.B-TTeck Resources Ltd $25.56
TH-TTheratechnologies Inc $3.46
Negative Breakouts
ABT-TAbsolute Software Corp $6.24
AGU-TAgrium Inc $115.53
AIM-TAimia Inc $7.75
BOS-TAirBoss of America Corp $12.72
AD-TAlaris Royalty Corp $20.77
CFP-TCanfor Corp $13.47
CXR-TConcordia Healthcare Corp $4.65
CJR.B-TCorus Entertainment Inc $11.39
BCB-TCott Corp $17.66
DML-TDenison Mines Corp $0.57
DRM-TDREAM Unlimited Corp $7.15
GIL-TGildan Activewear Inc $35.37
III-TImperial Metals Corp $5.73
KBL-TK-Bro Linen Inc. $39.95
MRD-TMelcor Developments Ltd $12.62
MNW-TMitel Networks Corp $8.93
NLN-TNeuLion Inc $0.93
NFI-TNew Flyer Industries Inc $37.83
PDL-TNorth American Palladium Ltd $4.91
NDQ-TNovadaq Technologies Inc $13.50
PTM-TPlatinum Group Metals Ltd $2.47
PG-TPremier Gold Mines Ltd $3.17
S-TSherritt International Corp $0.79
SIA-TSienna Senior Living Inc $16.41
SW-TSierra Wireless Inc $17.58
TRI-TThomson Reuters Corp $52.23
Source: Bloomberg
