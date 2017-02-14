In terms of earnings releases for Canadian stocks, CAE Inc. (CAE-T), Keyera Corp. (KEY-T) and Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS-T) are all scheduled to release their quarterly results.

Dividend policy

The company is focused on growth and currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting revenue of $20.5-million in fiscal 2017, rising to $43.7-million in fiscal 2018, and nearly tripling to $127.3-million the following fiscal year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is forecast by the Street to come in at $4.5-million in fiscal 2017, $13.9-million in fiscal 2018, and $47.3-million in fiscal 2019. Finally, the consensus earnings per share estimates are 2 cents in fiscal 2017, 8 cents in fiscal 2018, and 27 cents in fiscal 2019.

Over the past six months, forecasts have been relatively stable with minor revisions. In August 2016, the consensus revenue estimates were $20.9-million for fiscal 2017 and $41.6-million for fiscal 2018. The consensus EBITDA estimates were $5.1-million in fiscal 2017 and $15-million the following fiscal year.

In comparison, revenue for industry peer, Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T), is forecast by the Street to be $45.6-million in fiscal 2017, $130-million in fiscal 2018, and $324-million in fiscal 2019. The consensus EBITDA forecasts are a $2-million loss in fiscal 2017, a profit of $15-million in fiscal 2018, and a gain of $45.8-million in fiscal 2019.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-sales multiples of 12.8 times the fiscal 2018 consensus estimate and 4.4 times the fiscal 2019 consensus estimate.

The consensus one-year target price is $6.56, suggesting a potential price return of 13 per cent over the next 12 months.

Individual target prices range from a low of $5 (at GMP) to a high of $7.50 (at Eight Capital). Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $5, $6, $6.40, $6.50, $7.10, $7.40, and $7.50.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small cap stock, with a market capitalization of $650-million, is covered by seven analysts, four analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations, two analysts have ‘speculative buy’ recommendations, and one analyst has a ‘hold’ recommendation.

The seven firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Clarus Securities, Cormark Securities, Eight Capital, GMP, M Partners, Mackie Research Capital, and PI Financial.

Revised target prices

Analysts have been revising their target prices higher. This month, Daniel Pearlstein, the analyst from Eight Capital, bumped his target price to $7.50 from $6. In January, Mason Brown, the analyst at M Partners, increased his target price to $7.10 from $6.10. In addition, Martin Landry, the analyst from GMP, revised his target price to $5 from $4.25, and PI Financial’s analyst, Jason Zandberg, raised his target price by 50 cents to $6.

Insider transaction activity

Last month, co-founder, Cole Cacciavillani, sold 50,000 shares at a price of $5.58 per share on Jan. 23 but maintains a significant ownership position. On the flip side, Arlene Dickinson, board member who well-known for her stint on CBC’s Dragons’ Den, purchased 4,400 shares at a price of $5.53 per share on Jan. 19.

Chart watch

The stock’s chart is attractive with the share price remaining in an uptrend. This sector remains an area under accumulation by investors with the road to legalize recreational marijuana still moving forward. Year to date, Aphria’s share price is up 15 per cent.

On Monday, the stock price rallied 5 per cent on high volume. Over 4-million shares traded, well above the two-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 1.6-million shares.

Shares of an industry peer, Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) also increased 5 per cent on Monday on high volume with over 10-million shares traded, above the two-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 3.3-million shares. Shareholders of Canopy Growth has seen the stock price soar 42 per cent year-to-date.

Initial overhead resistance appears to be around $6, and after that around $6.50. Initial downside support appears to exist around $5. Failing that, there is support at $4.50 and then at $4.

The relative strength index is at 64, suggesting the share are in neutral territory, neither overbought nor oversold.

