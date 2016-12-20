Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

This morning, North American markets look to open relatively unchanged from Monday as market momentum wanes ahead of the holidays.

An important earnings report to watch today is FedEx Corp. (FDX-N) as the company can be a good barometer of business activity. The company will be reporting its financial results after the market closes.

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growth and currently does not pays its shareholders a dividend.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-sales multiple of 1.3 times the fiscal 2017 consensus estimate, and on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis, the stock trades at a multiple of 8.7 times the fiscal 2017 consensus estimate.

The average one-year target price is $1.99, implying the share price may appreciate 47 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $1.75 to a high of $3. Individual price targets in numerical order are as follows: $1.75, $1.95, three at $2, $2.10, $2.15 and $3.

Analysts’ recommendations

This stock, with a market capitalization of $112-million, is well covered by the Street with eight analysts covering the stock, all of whom have “buy” recommendations. These eight analysts are from the following firms in alphabetical order: Beacon Securities, Canaccord Genuity, Clarus Securities, Cormark Securities, GMP, Industrial Alliance Securities, Laurentian Bank Securities, and Paradigm Capital.

The consensus revenue estimates are $71-millon in fiscal 2017, rising to $77-million in fiscal 2018. The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $11-million in fiscal 2017 and $13-million the following year. The consensus earnings per share estimate is 3 cents in fiscal 2017 and 6 cents in fiscal 2017.

Chart watch

Year to date, the share price has increased 57 per cent.

The stock price has overhead resistance around $1.45, its 2016 peak closing price set on October 12.

There is downside support around $1.30, which is at its 50-day moving average. Failing that, there is support around $1.20.

Trading volume can be light. The stock’s two-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 114,000 shares.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. This is not a stock recommendation. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Tuesday's TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsDec. 19 close
AW.UN-TA&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund $36.76
AOI-TAfrica Oil Corp $2.46
BBD.B-TBombardier Inc $2.20
CFW-TCalfrac Well Services Ltd $4.84
CEU-TCanadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. $7.43
CPX-TCapital Power Corp $24.38
CVE-TCenovus Energy Inc $21.26
CHE.UN-TChemtrade Logistics Income Fund $19.00
CPG-TCrescent Point Energy Corp $19.00
D.UN-TDream Office REIT $19.21
ENF-TEnbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $34.81
FC-TFirm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. $14.16
FSV-TFirstService Corp $62.43
GRT.UN-TGranite Real Estate Investment Trust $44.80
HWO-THigh Arctic Energy Services Inc $5.24
LNF-TLeon's Furniture Ltd. $17.89
LMP-TLumenpulse Inc $18.69
MRE-TMartinrea International Inc $8.69
MEG-TMEG Energy Corp $9.34
MTL-TMullen Group Ltd $20.02
NA-TNational Bank of Canada $55.61
NWC-TNorth West Co Inc $27.73
POU-TParamount Resources Ltd $18.97
PSI-TPason Systems Inc $19.44
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada $91.79
SCL-TShawCor Ltd $35.00
SMT-TSierra Metals Inc $2.10
SW-TSierra Wireless Inc $21.93
SU-TSuncor Energy Inc $43.82
SPB-TSuperior Plus Corp $12.83
X-TTMX Group Ltd $70.91
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank $66.71
TCL.A-TTranscontinental Inc $22.36
TFI-TTransForce Inc $35.39
WJA-TWestJet Airlines Ltd $23.30
Negative Breakouts
AR-TArgonaut Gold Inc $1.59
AKG-TAsanko Gold Inc $3.76
GBT-TBMTC Group Inc $12.70
CGG-TChina Gold International Resources Corp. $1.92
DNA-TDalradian Resources Inc. $1.17
FR-TFirst Majestic Silver Corp $9.48
GUY-TGuyana Goldfields Inc $4.79
HBC-THudson's Bay Co $13.42
K-TKinross Gold Corp $4.04
LGT.B-TLogistec Corp $34.31
LUC-TLucara Diamond Corp $2.93
MAG-TMAG Silver Corp $13.37
MPV-TMountain Province Diamonds $6.31
NGD-TNew Gold Inc $4.28
NHC-TNobilis Health Corp $2.50
NG-TNovagold Resources Inc $5.24
OGC-TOceanaGold Corp $3.42
P-TPrimero Mining Corp $0.98
RET.A-TReitmans Canada Ltd $5.95
RIC-TRichmont Mines Inc $7.80
SSO-TSilver Standard Resources Inc $10.98
TGZ-TTeranga Gold Corp $0.66
TH-TTheratechnologies Inc $2.62
TXG-TTorex Gold Resources Inc $18.22
TRZ-TTransat AT Inc $5.26
YRI-TYamana Gold Inc $3.42
Y-TYellow Pages Ltd $17.75

Source: Bloomberg

