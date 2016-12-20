An important earnings report to watch today is FedEx Corp. ( FDX-N ) as the company can be a good barometer of business activity. The company will be reporting its financial results after the market closes.

This morning, North American markets look to open relatively unchanged from Monday as market momentum wanes ahead of the holidays.

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growth and currently does not pays its shareholders a dividend.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-sales multiple of 1.3 times the fiscal 2017 consensus estimate, and on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis, the stock trades at a multiple of 8.7 times the fiscal 2017 consensus estimate.

The average one-year target price is $1.99, implying the share price may appreciate 47 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $1.75 to a high of $3. Individual price targets in numerical order are as follows: $1.75, $1.95, three at $2, $2.10, $2.15 and $3.

Analysts’ recommendations

This stock, with a market capitalization of $112-million, is well covered by the Street with eight analysts covering the stock, all of whom have “buy” recommendations. These eight analysts are from the following firms in alphabetical order: Beacon Securities, Canaccord Genuity, Clarus Securities, Cormark Securities, GMP, Industrial Alliance Securities, Laurentian Bank Securities, and Paradigm Capital.

The consensus revenue estimates are $71-millon in fiscal 2017, rising to $77-million in fiscal 2018. The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $11-million in fiscal 2017 and $13-million the following year. The consensus earnings per share estimate is 3 cents in fiscal 2017 and 6 cents in fiscal 2017.

Chart watch

Year to date, the share price has increased 57 per cent.

The stock price has overhead resistance around $1.45, its 2016 peak closing price set on October 12.

There is downside support around $1.30, which is at its 50-day moving average. Failing that, there is support around $1.20.

Trading volume can be light. The stock’s two-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 114,000 shares.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. This is not a stock recommendation. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Tuesday's TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Dec. 19 close AW.UN-T A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund $36.76 AOI-T Africa Oil Corp $2.46 BBD.B-T Bombardier Inc $2.20 CFW-T Calfrac Well Services Ltd $4.84 CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. $7.43 CPX-T Capital Power Corp $24.38 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $21.26 CHE.UN-T Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund $19.00 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp $19.00 D.UN-T Dream Office REIT $19.21 ENF-T Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $34.81 FC-T Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. $14.16 FSV-T FirstService Corp $62.43 GRT.UN-T Granite Real Estate Investment Trust $44.80 HWO-T High Arctic Energy Services Inc $5.24 LNF-T Leon's Furniture Ltd. $17.89 LMP-T Lumenpulse Inc $18.69 MRE-T Martinrea International Inc $8.69 MEG-T MEG Energy Corp $9.34 MTL-T Mullen Group Ltd $20.02 NA-T National Bank of Canada $55.61 NWC-T North West Co Inc $27.73 POU-T Paramount Resources Ltd $18.97 PSI-T Pason Systems Inc $19.44 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $91.79 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $35.00 SMT-T Sierra Metals Inc $2.10 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $21.93 SU-T Suncor Energy Inc $43.82 SPB-T Superior Plus Corp $12.83 X-T TMX Group Ltd $70.91 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $66.71 TCL.A-T Transcontinental Inc $22.36 TFI-T TransForce Inc $35.39 WJA-T WestJet Airlines Ltd $23.30 Negative Breakouts AR-T Argonaut Gold Inc $1.59 AKG-T Asanko Gold Inc $3.76 GBT-T BMTC Group Inc $12.70 CGG-T China Gold International Resources Corp. $1.92 DNA-T Dalradian Resources Inc. $1.17 FR-T First Majestic Silver Corp $9.48 GUY-T Guyana Goldfields Inc $4.79 HBC-T Hudson's Bay Co $13.42 K-T Kinross Gold Corp $4.04 LGT.B-T Logistec Corp $34.31 LUC-T Lucara Diamond Corp $2.93 MAG-T MAG Silver Corp $13.37 MPV-T Mountain Province Diamonds $6.31 NGD-T New Gold Inc $4.28 NHC-T Nobilis Health Corp $2.50 NG-T Novagold Resources Inc $5.24 OGC-T OceanaGold Corp $3.42 P-T Primero Mining Corp $0.98 RET.A-T Reitmans Canada Ltd $5.95 RIC-T Richmont Mines Inc $7.80 SSO-T Silver Standard Resources Inc $10.98 TGZ-T Teranga Gold Corp $0.66 TH-T Theratechnologies Inc $2.62 TXG-T Torex Gold Resources Inc $18.22 TRZ-T Transat AT Inc $5.26 YRI-T Yamana Gold Inc $3.42 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $17.75 Source: Bloomberg

