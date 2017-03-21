In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index retreated 48 points, or 0.31 per cent. There were 105 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 141 securities declined in value, and five stocks closed the day unchanged. Only one sector in the Index finished the day in positive territory.

On Monday,U.S. market action was muted. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.04 per cent, the S&P 500 index lost 0.20 per cent, while the Nasdaq composite index inched up 0.01 per cent.

Returning capital to shareholders

The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend. However, the company has been actively repurchasing shares. During the first nine month of calendar 2016, the company repurchased 3,396,074 shares as part of its normal course issuer bid.

Analyst recommendations

According to Bloomberg, 14 firm provide research coverage on the company, of which 12 analysts have “buy” recommendations, and two analysts have “hold” recommendations.

The 14 firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Baird, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Desjardins Securities, EVA Dimensions, GMP, Morningstar, National Bank Financial, Northcoast Research, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, UBS, and Wells Fargo Securities.

Revised recommendations

In 2017, only one analyst has revised his recommendation. In January, Neil Fonseca, the analyst from EVA Dimensions, increased his recommendation to an “overweight” from a “hold.”

Financial forecasts

Analysts anticipate the company will deliver solid earnings growth. The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $504-million in fiscal 2017, increasing over 7 per cent to $542-million in fiscal 2018, and rising to $586-million in fiscal 2019. The consensus EPS estimates are $1.92 in fiscal 2017, rising 12 per cent to $2.15 in fiscal 2018, and expected to reach $2.37 in the following fiscal year.

Financial expectations have been relatively stable. For instance, five months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $497-million for fiscal 2017 and $540-million for fiscal 2018. The consensus EPS estimates were $1.88 for fiscal 2017 and $2.10 for fiscal 2018.

Valuation

BRP trades at a discount to its historical multiple. On an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis, the stock trades at a multiple of 7.5 times the consensus fiscal 2018 estimate, which is slightly below its three-year historical average multiple of 8.1 times.

The average one-year target price is $32.44, which implies the share price may potentially increase 16 per cent over the next 12 months. Individual price targets provided by 11 firms are as follows in numerical order: $26, $30, three at $32, five at $33, and $34.

Insider transaction activity

So far in 2017, no insider transaction activities have been reported.

Chart watch

The stock price has been in an uptrend for over the past year, roughly doubling in value during this period, and making BRP the third best performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite index consumer discretionary sector in 2016.

The stock price recently broke above its 50-day moving average, and the next resistance level is just below the $30 level, between $29 and $29.50. Should the share price break above $30, the next overhead resistance level is around $32.

Should the positive price momentum fade, there is downside support around $25, which is close to its 200-day moving average (at $24.66). Failing that, there is strong support between $22 and $22.50.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts March 20 close AQN-T Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp $12.57 AYA-T Amaya Inc $20.48 ACO.X-T Atco Ltd $49.92 ATP-T Atlantic Power Corp $3.57 BLDP-T Ballard Power Systems Inc $3.02 BDT-T Bird Construction Inc $9.92 KWH.UN-T Crius Energy Trust $10.40 DDC-T Dominion Diamond Corp $16.27 ENGH-T Enghouse Systems Ltd $63.58 EXE-T Extendicare Inc $10.70 HGN-T Halogen Software Inc $12.85 MRD-T Melcor Developments Ltd $16.00 NWC-T North West Co Inc $30.76 NWH.UN-T NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT $10.78 ONEX-T Onex Corp $99.66 PKI-T Parkland Fuel Corp $28.56 PBH-T Premium Brands Holdings Corp $81.26 SVC-T Sandvine Corp $3.09 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. $92.00 SOX-T Stuart Olson Inc $5.98 WIN-T Wi-LAN Inc $2.56 Negative Breakouts AGF.B-T AGF Management Ltd $5.82 AGT-T AGT Food & Ingredients Inc $31.64 BOS-T AirBoss of America Corp $11.48 ATD.B-T Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc $58.69 ARX-T ARC Resources Ltd $18.71 ACQ-T AutoCanada Inc $21.36 PXX-T BlackPearl Resources Inc $1.26 CAM-T Canam Group Inc $5.89 FRC-T Canyon Services Group Inc $5.15 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $6.80 CIX-T CI Financial Corp $26.58 CXR-T Concordia Healthcare Corp $2.39 CR-T Crew Energy Inc $4.67 DII.B-T Dorel Industries Inc $31.03 EGL-T Eagle Energy Inc $0.47 ESI-T Ensign Energy Services Inc $7.83 GH-T Gamehost Inc $10.59 GMP-T GMP Capital Inc $3.66 IPL-T Inter Pipeline Ltd $27.55 ITX-T Intertain Group Ltd $8.77 KEG.UN-T KEG Royalties Income Fund $19.95 LNF-T Leon's Furniture Ltd. $16.79 NAL-T Newalta Corp $2.14 PPY-T Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd $5.54 PHX-T PHX Energy Services Corp $3.61 PSK-T PrairieSky Royalty Ltd $28.25 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc $9.61 SUM-T Solium Capital Inc $7.82 SDY-T Strad Energy Services Ltd $1.39 SL-T Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc. $1.39 X-T TMX Group Ltd $67.61 TOG-T TORC Oil & Gas Ltd $6.49 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $65.60 TOU-T Tourmaline Oil Corp $28.63 VRX-T Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc $14.20 WRG-T Western Energy Services Corp $2.25 XDC-T Xtreme Drilling Corp $2.06 Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error