In the U.S., watch closely for Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), Services PMI, and Composite PMI figures for February. In addition, two retail giants, Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT-N) and Home Depot Inc. (HD-N), will be reporting their earnings results before the market opens.

Today, in terms of earnings releases for Canadian stocks, these companies are all scheduled to release their quarterly results today: Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T), Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (RBA-T), Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL-T), and Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-T).

Dividend policy

The company does not pay its shareholder a dividend.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting revenue of $71.8-million in 2016 rising to $80.9-million in 2017. The consensus EBITDA estimate is $19.7-million in 2016, rising to $21.3-million in 2017. The consensus EPS estimates are 17 cents in 2016 and 19 cents in 2017.

Over the past six months, forecasts have been revised higher. In August 2016, the Street forecast revenue of $15.8-million for 2016 and $19.5-million for 2017. The consensus EBITDA estimates were $64.9-million in 2016 and $77.2-million the following year. The consensus EPS forecasts were 9 cents in 2016 and 14 cents in 2017.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 3.9 times the 2017 consensus estimate.

The consensus one-year target price is $3.75, suggesting a potential price return of 48 per cent over the next 12 months. Individual target prices provided are as follows in numerical order: two at $3.25, $3.50, and $4.50. This implies upside potential of between 30 per cent and 77 per cent over the next year.

Analysts’ recommendations

This microcap stock is covered by four analysts. The stock has an unanimous "buy" recommendation.

The four firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Beacon Securities, Cormark Securities, Paradigm Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised target prices

After the company reported its third-quarter financial results, several analysts revised their target prices higher. David Davidson, the analyst at Paradigm Capital, increased his target price to $4.50 from $4.25. Ahmad Shaath, the analyst from Beacon Securities, increased his target price by 30 cents to $3.50. Lastly, Daryl Young from TD Securities lifted his target price to $3.25 from $2.75.

Chart watch

In 2016, the share price snapped out of a multi-year downtrend. The share price declined from the $3.50 level in early 2012 to below 50 cents per share in early 2015. The share price recovered in 2016, rising over 200 per cent during the first seven months of that year.

For the past six months, the share price appears to be consolidating, trading sideways, between $2.10 and $2.50, digesting its parabolic move experienced in early 2016.

Year to date, the share price is up 4 per cent, but the share price can be very volatile. For instance, on January 12, the share price closed at $2.40, three trading days later, the stock price was down 8 per cent, closing at $2.20. On February 2, the share price closed at $2.35 and six trading sessions later rallied 8 per cent to closed at $2.57.

In terms of key support and resistance levels, there is initial downside support at its 50-day moving average, which is at $2.37. Failing that, there is downside support around $2, near its 200-day moving average, which is at $2.04. There is upside resistance at $3, and after that around $3.50.

The share price can be volatile due to thin trading volume. The two-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 25,000 shares.

--

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Feb. 17 close APH-T Aphria Inc. $6.55 AX.UN-T Artis Real Estate Investment Trust $12.79 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $101.55 BYD.UN-T Boyd Group Income Fund $88.94 BAM.A-T Brookfield Asset Management Inc $48.91 BPY.UN-T Brookfield Property Partners LP $30.29 CNR-T Canadian National Railway Co $93.85 REF.UN-T Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust $49.35 CTC.A-T Canadian Tire Corporation $157.49 CFP-T Canfor Corp $17.47 CHP.UN-T Choice Properties REIT $14.30 CHR-T Chorus Aviation Inc $7.46 CVG-T Clairvest Group Inc. $32.01 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $73.64 CIGI-T Colliers International Group Inc $60.44 CMG-T Computer Modelling Group Ltd $10.37 CRT.UN-T CT Real Estate Investment Trust $15.52 DOL-T Dollarama Inc $102.96 DIR.UN-T Dream Industrial REIT $8.83 DPM-T Dundee Precious Metals Inc $3.54 EQB-T Equitable Group Inc $71.98 FSV-T FirstService Corp $74.42 FTS-T Fortis Inc $43.20 GSY-T goeasy Ltd $30.50 GRT.UN-T Granite Real Estate Investment Trust $46.36 GPR-T Great Panther Silver Ltd $2.87 HR.UN-T H&R Real Estate Investment Trust $23.38 IGM-T IGM Financial Inc $42.02 IAG-T Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services $58.48 KBL-T K-Bro Linen Inc. $44.00 KEY-T Keyera Corp $41.31 KMP.UN-T Killam Apartment REIT $12.74 MEQ-T Mainstreet Equity Corp $36.16 MKP-T MCAN Mortgage Corp $14.99 MRT.UN-T Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust $15.60 NPI-T Northland Power Inc $24.60 ONR.UN-T OneREIT $3.76 PPL-T Pembina Pipeline Corp $42.86 MJN-T PharmaCan Capital Corp. $2.85 POW-T Power Corp of Canada $32.23 PWF-T Power Financial Corp $35.61 RMP-T RMP Energy Inc $0.82 RCI.B-T Rogers Communications Inc $57.52 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $99.09 SBB-T Sabina Gold & Silver Corp $1.57 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. $80.66 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $36.50 SVM-T Silvercorp Metals Inc $5.32 SRU.UN-T Smart Real Estate Investment Trust $33.74 SUM-T Solium Capital Inc $8.52 SVI-T StorageVault Canada Inc. $1.70 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $69.44 TCN-T Tricon Capital Group Inc $10.58 VBV-T VBI Vaccines Inc $6.28 VCM-T Vecima Networks Inc $10.75 WCN-T Waste Connections Inc. $109.28 WDO-T Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. $3.79 WEF-T Western Forest Products Inc $2.12 WTE-T Westshore Terminals Investment Corp $28.50 Negative Breakouts AGT-T AGT Food & Ingredients Inc $33.57 AC-T Air Canada $13.18 BNP-T Bonavista Energy Corp $4.33 DII.B-T Dorel Industries Inc $35.18 ENB-T Enbridge Inc $54.97 ESI-T Ensign Energy Services Inc $8.13 FTT-T Finning International Inc $25.45 HCG-T Home Capital Group Inc $26.30 NSU-T Nevsun Resources Ltd $3.95 BCI-T New Look Vision Group Inc $27.00 NBZ-T Northern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.63 ORL-T Orocobre Ltd. $3.68 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $6.89 S-T Sherritt International Corp $1.18 SWY-T Stornoway Diamond Corp $0.83 SLF-T Sun Life Financial Inc $49.89 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $2.71 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $10.95

