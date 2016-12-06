On the commodity front, the price of oil is down this morning as it digests its recent stellar gains. Also trading lower is the price of copper. Meanwhile, natural gas futures contracts are trading higher, and gold and silver prices are relatively stable.

In terms of key news releases, the Bank of Montreal and Laurentian Bank will both reported fourth quarter financial results before the market opens. In the U.S., Durable Goods Orders will be reported at 10 a.m. (ET).

Dividend policy

On Nov. 30, the company announced that its board approved the initiation of a quarterly dividend of 3 cents (Canadian) per share or 12 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 1.7 per cent based on Monday’s closing price. The inaugural dividend payment is expected to be made in 2017 and is anticipated to be declared when the company reports its year-end financial results in February, 2017.

Mr. Conibear remarked on the approval of a dividend policy saying, “With a significant cash balance, strong balance sheet, and ongoing cash flow from our operations, Lundin Mining is well positioned to fund future growth opportunities while providing a dividend return.”

The introduction of a dividend may expand the stock’s exposure to include shareholders whom only invest in dividend paying stocks.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis, price-to-cash flow basis, or price-to-net asset value basis. According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at price-to-cash flow multiple of 6.7 times the 2017 consensus estimate, below its peak of over 8 times looking back over the past five years, but above its five-year historical average of 5.7 times.

The average one-year target price is $7.59, implying the share price may appreciate 7 per cent over the next 12 months. However, target prices vary widely, ranging from a low of $5.10 to a high of $10.50. Individual price targets provided by 16 firms since mid-November are as follows: $5.10, $6.43, $6.50, $6.75, $7, $7.25, two at $7.50, two at $7.75, three at $8, two at $8.50, and $10.50.

Analysts’ recommendations

This stock, with a market capitalization of $5.1-billion (Canadian), is well covered by the Street and highly recommended by analysts. Since the mid-November, 16 analysts have issued research reports, of which 12 are ‘buy’ recommendations, three are ‘hold’ recommendations, and one is a ‘reduce’ recommendation from the following firms in alphabetical order: Berenberg, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Credit Suisse, Dundee Securities, GMP, Goldman Sachs, Haywood Securities, Handelsbanken, Laurentian Bank Securities, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, National Bank Financial, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital and TD Securities.

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $558-million (U.S.) for 2016, rising to $707-million in 2017. The consensus cash flow per share estimates are 57 cents (U.S.) in 2016, and 79 cents in 2017.

Consensus forecasts have been rising. For instance, at the end of February, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $387-million for 2016 and $490-million for 2017, and the consensus cash flow per share forecasts were 53 cents for 2016 and 60 cents for 2017.

Chart watch

The stock price appears due for a pause given its recent stellar rally.

The share price has experienced a parabolic move following the U.S. election results, closing at $7.09 (Canadian) on Dec. 5, up 24 per cent from its closing price of $5.72 on Nov. 8. Year-to-date, the share price is up over 86 per cent.

The stock price is current trading around resistance at $7. Should the share price break materially above $7, the next overhead resistance level is around $8, and after that, around $9.

Should the share price fails to sustain its break above $7, there is downside support around $6.30, and failing that around $5.75, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $5.74).

The relative strength index is at 68, suggesting the shares are nearing an overbought territory. Generally, a reading of 70 or higher indicates an overbought condition.

