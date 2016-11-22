In terms of earnings announcements, two companies in the S&P/TSX composite index are scheduled to report their quarterly results this morning, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ( ATD.B-T ) and George Weston Ltd. ( WN-T ).

Today, Canadian September retail sales data will be released, and in the U.S., October existing home sales is the key economic report to watch.

Dividend policy

The company pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 83 cents per share or $3.32 on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 3.7 per cent.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the shares are trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 11.7 times the fiscal 2017 consensus estimate, just above its three-year historical average of 17.2 times, and above its 10-year historical average of 11.1 times. Over the past five years, the stock has traded in a range principally between 9.5 times and 12.5 times forward earnings.

In comparison, the other major banks are trading at forward P/E multiples as follows: shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO-T) are trading at 11.1 times the fiscal 2017 consensus estimate, shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T) are trading at 10.6 times, shares of CIBC are trading at 9.9 times, shares of National Bank of Canada are trading at 9.5 times, and TD bank shares are trading at a multiple of 11.6 times.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are 10 analysts with ‘buy’ recommendations, seven analysts have ‘hold’ recommendations, and there are four ‘sell’ recommendations.

Since the beginning of November, seven analysts have increased their target prices. A few of the largest revisions were from analysts at Credit Suisse and TD Securities. Nick Stogdill from Credit Suisse raised his target price to $100 from $77, and Mario Mendonca from TD Securities lifted his target price to $96 from $86.

The average one-year target price is $87.18, implying the share price is fully valued. Target prices range from a low of $74 to a high of $100. Individual target prices provided by 17 firms in numerical order are as follows: $74, two at $77, $82, $84, $85, $86, $87, $88.39, two at $89, $91.81, $92, two at $95, $96, and $100.

The Street is forecasting steady growth for the company. The consensus earnings per share estimate is $6.82 for fiscal 2016, rising over 4 per cent to $7.13 in fiscal 2017, and increasing 6 per cent to $7.58 in fiscal 2018.

Earnings forecasts inched higher after the company reported its third-quarter fiscal 2016 financial results on August 24. Prior to reporting, the consensus earnings per share estimates were $6.75 for fiscal 2016 and $7.05 for fiscal 2017.

In comparison, analysts are forecasting 7 per cent earnings growth for the Bank of Nova Scotia, with the consensus earnings per share forecast of $5.90 for fiscal 2016 and $6.32 for fiscal 2017. Analysts are forecasting 7 per cent growth for the National Bank of Canada, with the consensus earnings per share forecast of $4.19 for fiscal 2016 and $4.94 for fiscal 2017. Analysts are forecasting over 5 per cent growth for TD Bank, with the consensus earnings per share forecast of $4.85 for fiscal 2016 and $5.12 for fiscal 2017. Analysts are forecasting 3 per cent growth for the Bank of Montreal, with the consensus earnings per share forecast of $7.28 for fiscal 2016 and $7.52 for fiscal 2017. Lastly, there is virtually no earnings growth anticipated for CIBC, with the consensus earnings per share forecast of $10.01 for fiscal 2016 and $10.03 for fiscal 2017.

Chart watch

The shares are in an uptrend that appears to be intact. Year-to-date, the stock price is up 20 per cent, only the Bank of Nova Scotia and National Bank of Canada have outperformed Royal with gains of 30 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively.

There is initial overhead resistance around $90.

There is initial downside support around $83, near its 50-day moving average (at $82.97). Failing that, there is support at $80, and then at $78, close to its 200-day moving average (at $78.33).

The relative strength index is at 79, suggesting the shares are in overbought territory. Generally, a reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive Breakouts Nov. 22 close AGU-T Agrium Inc $135.19 ATP-T Atlantic Power Corp $3.65 AVO-T Avigilon Corp $12.08 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $88.34 BNS-T Bank of Nova Scotia $72.62 PXX-T BlackPearl Resources Inc $1.81 CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. $6.75 CTC.A-T Canadian Tire Corp Ltd $141.64 CWB-T Canadian Western Bank $27.85 CJT-T Cargojet Inc $50.72 CVL-T Cervus Equipment Corp $15.84 CHR-T Chorus Aviation Inc $6.50 CIX-T CI Financial Corp $26.22 CM-T CIBC $104.88 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $54.83 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $7.98 DEE-T Delphi Energy Corp $1.29 DSG-T Descartes Systems Group Inc $30.50 DII.B-T Dorel Industries Inc $37.90 D.UN-T Dream Office REIT $17.62 ECA-T Encana Corp $16.37 EFX-T Enerflex Ltd $16.30 ERF-T Enerplus Corp $10.81 EXE-T Extendicare Inc $9.86 FTT-T Finning International Inc $26.75 GWO-T Great-West Lifeco Inc $35.25 HRX-T Heroux-Devtek Inc $15.62 HBM-T HudBay Minerals Inc $8.08 IMO-T Imperial Oil Ltd $45.48 IAG-T Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. $56.43 JE-T Just Energy Group Inc $7.26 LIF-T Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $16.88 LB-T Laurentian Bank of Canada $52.42 MX-T Methanex Corp $53.18 MTY-T MTY Food Group Inc. $49.30 NA-T National Bank of Canada $49.61 NCC.A-T Newfoundland Capital Corp Ltd $10.25 PPY-T Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd $9.90 PEO-T People Corporation $4.35 POT-T Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $24.47 PWF-T Power Financial Corp $33.20 PSK-T PrairieSky Royalty Ltd $31.15 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $6.71 PBH-T Premium Brands Holdings Corp $68.04 QSR-T Restaurant Brands International Inc $62.64 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $88.95 RUS-T Russel Metals Inc $26.01 TOY-T Spin Master Corp. $37.00 SLF-T Sun Life Financial Inc $52.73 SU-T Suncor Energy Inc $42.76 TCK.B-T Teck Resources Ltd $32.00 X-T TMX Group Ltd $65.65 TIH-T Toromont Industries Ltd $43.26 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $63.32 TFI-T TransForce Inc $33.60 TV-T Trevali Mining Corp $1.24 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd $3.56 WCN-T Waste Connections Inc. $103.17 WFT-T West Fraser Timber Co Ltd $47.24 WTE-T Westshore Terminals Investment Corp $28.71 WCP-T Whitecap Resources Inc $11.82 WSP-T WSP Global Inc $48.14 Negative Breakouts BOS-T AirBoss of America Corp $9.91 CHW-T Chesswood Group Ltd $10.96 EMP.A-T Empire Co Ltd $17.48 GMP-T GMP Capital Inc $3.88 HR.UN-T H&R Real Estate Investment Trust $21.00 HWD-T Hardwoods Distribution Inc $17.10 HBC-T Hudson's Bay Co $14.23 LUG-T Lundin Gold Inc $5.36 RKN-T Redknee Solutions Inc $1.81

