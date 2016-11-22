Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Tuesday's TSX breakouts: This bank stock has had 7 recent target price increases

Jennifer Dowty

Today, Canadian September retail sales data will be released, and in the U.S., October existing home sales is the key economic report to watch.

In terms of earnings announcements, two companies in the S&P/TSX composite index are scheduled to report their quarterly results this morning, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T) and George Weston Ltd. (WN-T).

Dividend policy

The company pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 83 cents per share or $3.32 on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 3.7 per cent.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the shares are trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 11.7 times the fiscal 2017 consensus estimate, just above its three-year historical average of 17.2 times, and above its 10-year historical average of 11.1 times. Over the past five years, the stock has traded in a range principally between 9.5 times and 12.5 times forward earnings.

In comparison, the other major banks are trading at forward P/E multiples as follows: shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO-T) are trading at 11.1 times the fiscal 2017 consensus estimate, shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T) are trading at 10.6 times, shares of CIBC are trading at 9.9 times, shares of National Bank of Canada are trading at 9.5 times, and TD bank shares are trading at a multiple of 11.6 times.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are 10 analysts with ‘buy’ recommendations, seven analysts have ‘hold’ recommendations, and there are four ‘sell’ recommendations.

Since the beginning of November, seven analysts have increased their target prices. A few of the largest revisions were from analysts at Credit Suisse and TD Securities. Nick Stogdill from Credit Suisse raised his target price to $100 from $77, and Mario Mendonca from TD Securities lifted his target price to $96 from $86.

The average one-year target price is $87.18, implying the share price is fully valued. Target prices range from a low of $74 to a high of $100. Individual target prices provided by 17 firms in numerical order are as follows: $74, two at $77, $82, $84, $85, $86, $87, $88.39, two at $89, $91.81, $92, two at $95, $96, and $100.

The Street is forecasting steady growth for the company. The consensus earnings per share estimate is $6.82 for fiscal 2016, rising over 4 per cent to $7.13 in fiscal 2017, and increasing 6 per cent to $7.58 in fiscal 2018.

Earnings forecasts inched higher after the company reported its third-quarter fiscal 2016 financial results on August 24. Prior to reporting, the consensus earnings per share estimates were $6.75 for fiscal 2016 and $7.05 for fiscal 2017.

In comparison, analysts are forecasting 7 per cent earnings growth for the Bank of Nova Scotia, with the consensus earnings per share forecast of $5.90 for fiscal 2016 and $6.32 for fiscal 2017. Analysts are forecasting 7 per cent growth for the National Bank of Canada, with the consensus earnings per share forecast of $4.19 for fiscal 2016 and $4.94 for fiscal 2017. Analysts are forecasting over 5 per cent growth for TD Bank, with the consensus earnings per share forecast of $4.85 for fiscal 2016 and $5.12 for fiscal 2017. Analysts are forecasting 3 per cent growth for the Bank of Montreal, with the consensus earnings per share forecast of $7.28 for fiscal 2016 and $7.52 for fiscal 2017. Lastly, there is virtually no earnings growth anticipated for CIBC, with the consensus earnings per share forecast of $10.01 for fiscal 2016 and $10.03 for fiscal 2017.

Chart watch

The shares are in an uptrend that appears to be intact. Year-to-date, the stock price is up 20 per cent, only the Bank of Nova Scotia and National Bank of Canada have outperformed Royal with gains of 30 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively.

There is initial overhead resistance around $90.

There is initial downside support around $83, near its 50-day moving average (at $82.97). Failing that, there is support at $80, and then at $78, close to its 200-day moving average (at $78.33).

The relative strength index is at 79, suggesting the shares are in overbought territory. Generally, a reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive BreakoutsNov. 22 close
AGU-TAgrium Inc $135.19
ATP-TAtlantic Power Corp $3.65
AVO-TAvigilon Corp $12.08
BMO-TBank of Montreal $88.34
BNS-TBank of Nova Scotia $72.62
PXX-TBlackPearl Resources Inc $1.81
CEU-TCanadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. $6.75
CTC.A-TCanadian Tire Corp Ltd $141.64
CWB-TCanadian Western Bank $27.85
CJT-TCargojet Inc $50.72
CVL-TCervus Equipment Corp $15.84
CHR-TChorus Aviation Inc $6.50
CIX-TCI Financial Corp $26.22
CM-TCIBC $104.88
CGO-TCogeco Inc $54.83
CRH-TCRH Medical Corp $7.98
DEE-TDelphi Energy Corp $1.29
DSG-TDescartes Systems Group Inc $30.50
DII.B-TDorel Industries Inc $37.90
D.UN-TDream Office REIT $17.62
ECA-TEncana Corp $16.37
EFX-TEnerflex Ltd $16.30
ERF-TEnerplus Corp $10.81
EXE-TExtendicare Inc $9.86
FTT-TFinning International Inc $26.75
GWO-TGreat-West Lifeco Inc $35.25
HRX-THeroux-Devtek Inc $15.62
HBM-THudBay Minerals Inc $8.08
IMO-TImperial Oil Ltd $45.48
IAG-TIndustrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. $56.43
JE-TJust Energy Group Inc $7.26
LIF-TLabrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $16.88
LB-TLaurentian Bank of Canada $52.42
MX-TMethanex Corp $53.18
MTY-TMTY Food Group Inc. $49.30
NA-TNational Bank of Canada $49.61
NCC.A-TNewfoundland Capital Corp Ltd $10.25
PPY-TPainted Pony Petroleum Ltd $9.90
PEO-TPeople Corporation $4.35
POT-TPotash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $24.47
PWF-TPower Financial Corp $33.20
PSK-TPrairieSky Royalty Ltd $31.15
PD-TPrecision Drilling Corp $6.71
PBH-TPremium Brands Holdings Corp $68.04
QSR-TRestaurant Brands International Inc $62.64
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada $88.95
RUS-TRussel Metals Inc $26.01
TOY-TSpin Master Corp. $37.00
SLF-TSun Life Financial Inc $52.73
SU-TSuncor Energy Inc $42.76
TCK.B-TTeck Resources Ltd $32.00
X-TTMX Group Ltd $65.65
TIH-TToromont Industries Ltd $43.26
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank $63.32
TFI-TTransForce Inc $33.60
TV-TTrevali Mining Corp $1.24
TCW-TTrican Well Service Ltd $3.56
WCN-TWaste Connections Inc. $103.17
WFT-TWest Fraser Timber Co Ltd $47.24
WTE-TWestshore Terminals Investment Corp $28.71
WCP-TWhitecap Resources Inc $11.82
WSP-TWSP Global Inc $48.14
Negative Breakouts
BOS-TAirBoss of America Corp $9.91
CHW-TChesswood Group Ltd $10.96
EMP.A-TEmpire Co Ltd $17.48
GMP-TGMP Capital Inc $3.88
HR.UN-TH&R Real Estate Investment Trust $21.00
HWD-THardwoods Distribution Inc $17.10
HBC-THudson's Bay Co $14.23
LUG-TLundin Gold Inc $5.36
RKN-TRedknee Solutions Inc $1.81

  • Royal Bank of Canada
    $89.28
    +0.33
    (+0.37%)
