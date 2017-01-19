Donald Trump wants to change the world. For investors, he already has.
Just look at the value of the Russian and Mexican stock markets since he was elected on Nov. 8, 2016. Their wildly divergent paths demonstrate how the Twitterer-in-chief has taken a hammer to global expectations – and that’s even before his official inauguration on Friday.Report Typo/Error
Follow @IanMcGuganon Twitter:
- iShares MSCI Mexico Investable Market Index Fund$41.74-0.23(-0.55%)
- US Dollar/Mexican Peso FX Spot Rate21.9220-0.0310(-0.14%)
- Updated January 19 6:30 PM -5GMT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.