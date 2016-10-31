Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Two REITs to consider for an income portfolio Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Gordon Pape

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The REIT market has softened recently as investors price in the expected December rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. The price retreat has had the effect of raising yields, creating an opportunity for income-seeking investors to establish positions or add to existing ones. Here are two REITs that I have recommended to readers of my Income Investor newsletter in the past and still consider to be buys.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Also on The Globe and Mail

Jim Pattison: A business icon's view on real estate and the economy (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog