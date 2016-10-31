The REIT market has softened recently as investors price in the expected December rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. The price retreat has had the effect of raising yields, creating an opportunity for income-seeking investors to establish positions or add to existing ones. Here are two REITs that I have recommended to readers of my Income Investor newsletter in the past and still consider to be buys.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust$5.38-0.02(-0.37%)
- Chartwell Retirement Residences$14.94-0.09(-0.60%)
- Updated October 31 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.