A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

The archaic make-up of the Dow Jones Industrial Average – which is weighted by stock price – means that it’s likely to open lower this morning after a weak pre-market earnings report from Goldman Sachs. CNBC noted that Goldman’s lower open would take 50 points from the Dow. Bank of America, however, reported profits ahead of expectations so Goldman’s numbers should not be cause for investor concern.

