Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

‘Ugly day for the miners’ Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

The archaic make-up of the Dow Jones Industrial Average – which is weighted by stock price – means that it’s likely to open lower this morning after a weak pre-market earnings report from Goldman Sachs. CNBC noted that Goldman’s lower open would take 50 points from the Dow. Bank of America, however, reported profits ahead of expectations so Goldman’s numbers should not be cause for investor concern.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular