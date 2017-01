A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Credit Suisse’ Andrew Garthwaite, one of the world’s top market strategists, wrote a list of surprises for 2017 that contains some ugly predictions for investors.

The two that jump out are:

- "The S&P hits 2,500 before falling back to 2,000."

