Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Why the volatility index's rock-bottom levels signal real peril for investors Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ian McGugan

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Wall Street’s favourite fear gauge has tumbled to some of its lowest levels in almost a quarter-century, raising concerns that investors have become too complacent about the risks surrounding today’s frothy stock prices.

The pervasive lack of worry may signal that the market is underestimating the potential for economic mishaps. With Donald Trump in the White House and Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, as well as a still dysfunctional euro zone and a slowing China, the potential for accidents is high.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ian McGugan on Twitter: @IanMcGugan

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories