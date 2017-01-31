A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Warren Buffett told interviewer Charlie Rose that he has added $12-billion (U.S.) worth of investments, a big number even for him, for his Berkshire Hathaway portfolio since the U.S. election.

Investors will remember that Uncle Warren, as he is (usually) respectfully known in the investment community, helped kick off the post GFC rally in early 2009 by noting it was a great environment for banks.

Report Typo/Error