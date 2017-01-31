Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Warren Buffett is buying aggressively Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Warren Buffett told interviewer Charlie Rose that he has added $12-billion (U.S.) worth of investments, a big number even for him, for his Berkshire Hathaway portfolio since the U.S. election.

Investors will remember that Uncle Warren, as he is (usually) respectfully known in the investment community, helped kick off the post GFC rally in early 2009 by noting it was a great environment for banks.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular