When an order is submitted to sell a stock short, a broker borrows the shares from their loan desk and sells them on behalf of the client. The short-sellers pay a lending fee that varies according to the demand for a company’s loanable shares.

If short-sellers feel certain enough about the prospect for a decline in the price of a stock, they may be willing to bid up its lending fee. The cost of borrow thus provides way to gauge bearish sentiment on a stock, in addition to those based on short interest (number of shares sold short).