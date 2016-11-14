Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

LARRY MacDONALD

Special to The Globe and Mail

When an order is submitted to sell a stock short, a broker borrows the shares from their loan desk and sells them on behalf of the client. The short-sellers pay a lending fee that varies according to the demand for a company’s loanable shares.

If short-sellers feel certain enough about the prospect for a decline in the price of a stock, they may be willing to bid up its lending fee. The cost of borrow thus provides way to gauge bearish sentiment on a stock, in addition to those based on short interest (number of shares sold short).

 TSX companies with high borrow rates

CompanyStock symbolBorrow fee (annualized)
DragonWave Inc.DWI-T99.2%
Intellipharmaceutics Int'l Inc.I-T70.5%
Electrovaya Inc.EFL-T62.5%
GoldmoneyXAU-T34.9%
Concordia Int'l Corp.CXR-T27.6%
Ballard Power Systems Inc.BLD-T17.1%
Alterra Power Corp.AXY-T16.4%
Avigilon Corp.AVO-T14.8%
Home Capital Group Inc.HCG-T12.6%
Badger Daylighting Ltd.BAD-T11.4%

Data as of Nov. 1. Source: iBorrowDesk.com

