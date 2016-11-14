When an order is submitted to sell a stock short, a broker borrows the shares from their loan desk and sells them on behalf of the client. The short-sellers pay a lending fee that varies according to the demand for a company’s loanable shares.
If short-sellers feel certain enough about the prospect for a decline in the price of a stock, they may be willing to bid up its lending fee. The cost of borrow thus provides way to gauge bearish sentiment on a stock, in addition to those based on short interest (number of shares sold short).
TSX companies with high borrow rates
|Company
|Stock symbol
|Borrow fee (annualized)
|DragonWave Inc.
|DWI-T
|99.2%
|Intellipharmaceutics Int'l Inc.
|I-T
|70.5%
|Electrovaya Inc.
|EFL-T
|62.5%
|Goldmoney
|XAU-T
|34.9%
|Concordia Int'l Corp.
|CXR-T
|27.6%
|Ballard Power Systems Inc.
|BLD-T
|17.1%
|Alterra Power Corp.
|AXY-T
|16.4%
|Avigilon Corp.
|AVO-T
|14.8%
|Home Capital Group Inc.
|HCG-T
|12.6%
|Badger Daylighting Ltd.
|BAD-T
|11.4%
Data as of Nov. 1. Source: iBorrowDesk.com
