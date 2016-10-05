Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Though Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen remains “optimistic” Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s (CHE.UN-T) bid to acquire Canexus Corp. (CUS-T) will be successful, he said the previous failed attempts at a deal “substantively skewed the risk-reward proposition” for Canexus investors.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund$18.68-0.02(-0.11%)
- Canexus Corp$1.53-0.01(-0.65%)
- Air Canada$11.88+0.56(+4.95%)
- Artis Real Estate Investment Trust$11.98-0.16(-1.32%)
- Barrick Gold Corp$21.07+0.68(+3.33%)
- Barrick Gold Corp$15.98+0.53(+3.43%)
- Ag Growth International Inc$44.83+1.01(+2.30%)
- Genworth MI Canada Inc$30.18-0.99(-3.18%)
- Taseko Mines Ltd$0.600.00(0.00%)
- Updated October 5 3:29 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.