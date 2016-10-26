Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T) should be a core holding in any energy portfolio, according to TD Securities analyst Aaron Bilkoski.
However, despite a “solid” third-quarter beat, Mr. Bilkoski lowered his rating for the stock to “hold” from “buy” based on valuation.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Franco Nevada Corp$84.89-1.76(-2.03%)
- Apple Inc$115.11-3.14(-2.65%)
- DH Corp$17.72-10.98(-38.26%)
- Under Armour Inc$32.29-0.60(-1.82%)
- Lowe's Companies Inc$67.78-0.69(-1.01%)
- Franco Nevada Corp$63.58-1.28(-1.97%)
- Mullen Group Ltd$18.88-0.12(-0.61%)
- Exchange Income Corp$36.58-2.48(-6.35%)
- PrairieSky Royalty Ltd$29.92-0.07(-0.23%)
- Centerra Gold Inc$6.96-0.06(-0.85%)
- Victoria Gold Corp$0.60+0.01(+1.69%)
- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd$14.07+0.05(+0.36%)
- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd$10.53+0.03(+0.29%)
- Precision Drilling Corp$6.50+0.05(+0.78%)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc$375.06-30.62(-7.55%)
- Penn West Petroleum Ltd$2.22-0.04(-1.77%)
- Updated October 26 11:08 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.