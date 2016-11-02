Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Though he believes Canadian grocers will not have to deal with an extended period of retail deflation, analyst Peter Sklar said BMO’s grocery basket survey results from October indicate a continuing deflation trend.
In a research note on the industry, Mr. Sklar downgraded his ratings for Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T) and George Weston Ltd. (WN-T) to "market perform" from "outperform" to fall in line with their peers, Empire Company Ltd. (EMP.A-T) and Metro Inc. (MRU-T).
