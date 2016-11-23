Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Credit Suisse analyst Nick Stodgill is forecasting 4-per-cent earnings per share growth in the fourth quarter year over year for Canadian banks.
In a research note previewing the earnings season for the sector, which begins on Nov. 29, Mr. Stodgill said that growth is in line with the 5-per-cent result for the year to date, noting it is also above the 4-year-low of 3 per cent from the second quarter. His projection is 1 per cent ahead of the consensus estimate.
