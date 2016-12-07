Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Bank of Montreal (BMO-T, BMO-N) enjoyed a “confidence building” quarter, according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Gabriel Dechaine.
In response to the release of the company’s fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday, Mr. Dechaine upgraded his rating for the stock to “buy” from “hold.”Report Typo/Error
