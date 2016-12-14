Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

There were few surprises in the eagerly anticipated federal task force report on the legalization of marijuana for recreational use, according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Neil Maruoka.

However, Mr. Maruoka said the recommended legal age to purchase marijuana of 18, “much lower” than the expectation of 21, could open greater opportunities for the recreational market. He pointed to the fact that the largest consumers of the drug are men between the ages of 18 and 24.

