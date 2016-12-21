Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Investor sentiment toward engineering and construction stocks has “markedly” improved since the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8, said Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk.

Saying SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC-T) is “gift wrapped” for investors, Mr. Lynk upgraded his rating for the stock to “buy” from “hold” based on its current valuation.

