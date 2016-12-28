Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Leeder

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Raymond James analyst Ben Cherniavsky is “taking a pause” on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (RBA-N, RBA-T) stock, citing mounting near-term headwinds and share price strength over the past two years.

He downgraded his rating for the Burnaby, B.C.-based company to “market perform” from “outperform.”

