Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Raymond James analyst Ben Cherniavsky is “taking a pause” on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (RBA-N, RBA-T) stock, citing mounting near-term headwinds and share price strength over the past two years.
He downgraded his rating for the Burnaby, B.C.-based company to "market perform" from "outperform."
- Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc$46.13-2.60(-5.34%)
- Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc$33.99-0.03(-0.09%)
- Boralex Inc$18.51+0.97(+5.53%)
- Shawcor Ltd$35.13-0.18(-0.51%)
- Nike Inc$51.01-0.28(-0.55%)
- Seattle Genetics Inc$52.09-0.27(-0.52%)
