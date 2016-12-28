Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Raymond James analyst Ben Cherniavsky is “taking a pause” on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (RBA-N, RBA-T) stock, citing mounting near-term headwinds and share price strength over the past two years.
He downgraded his rating for the Burnaby, B.C.-based company to “market perform” from “outperform.”Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc$46.33-2.40(-4.93%)
- Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc$34.15+0.13(+0.38%)
- Boralex Inc$18.01+0.47(+2.68%)
- Shawcor Ltd$35.46+0.15(+0.42%)
- Nike Inc$51.31+0.02(+0.05%)
- Seattle Genetics Inc$51.93-0.43(-0.82%)
- Updated December 28 9:36 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.